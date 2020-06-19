2322 W Huron St BF

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

West Town 1 bed 1 bath English Garden! See Video! - Property Id: 269749



This spacious West Town/Ukrainian Village 1 bed 1 bath is a English Garden (2 steps below grade) with high ceilings, full sized windows facing the street! The unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, central heat, window ac, standard kitchen and bath, dishwasher, laundry in building, easy street parking, big bedroom and a small nook that would be ideal for a small home office. Pets are negotiable but no large dogs. Plenty of dining, entertainment and Mariano's is just 3 blocks away!! Schedule your tour today!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269749

Property Id 269749



(RLNE5837229)