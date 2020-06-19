All apartments in Chicago
2322 W Huron St BF
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2322 W Huron St BF

2322 West Huron Street · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2322 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60612
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit BF · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
West Town 1 bed 1 bath English Garden! See Video! - Property Id: 269749

This spacious West Town/Ukrainian Village 1 bed 1 bath is a English Garden (2 steps below grade) with high ceilings, full sized windows facing the street! The unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, central heat, window ac, standard kitchen and bath, dishwasher, laundry in building, easy street parking, big bedroom and a small nook that would be ideal for a small home office. Pets are negotiable but no large dogs. Plenty of dining, entertainment and Mariano's is just 3 blocks away!! Schedule your tour today!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269749
Property Id 269749

(RLNE5837229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 W Huron St BF have any available units?
2322 W Huron St BF has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 W Huron St BF have?
Some of 2322 W Huron St BF's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 W Huron St BF currently offering any rent specials?
2322 W Huron St BF isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 W Huron St BF pet-friendly?
No, 2322 W Huron St BF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2322 W Huron St BF offer parking?
No, 2322 W Huron St BF does not offer parking.
Does 2322 W Huron St BF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 W Huron St BF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 W Huron St BF have a pool?
No, 2322 W Huron St BF does not have a pool.
Does 2322 W Huron St BF have accessible units?
No, 2322 W Huron St BF does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 W Huron St BF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 W Huron St BF has units with dishwashers.
