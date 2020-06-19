All apartments in Chicago
2321 N Commonwealth Ave
2321 N Commonwealth Ave

2321 North Commonwealth Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

2321 North Commonwealth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
pool
playground
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
dogs allowed
Vinyl plank flooring - Property Id: 293316

Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, these apartments ae a walker and biker's paradise! Come and explore nearby parks including Linne Monument, Cummings Playground, and Alfred Caldwell Lilly Pool- short walk to CTA Bus Lines 22, 26, 151 and 156. This community is also a 16-minute walk from the Brown Line, Purple Line and Red Line at the Fullerton Stop. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the laundry lounge while surfing the web with free WiFi. Don't worry about additional utility bills, all utilities are included. Take in a round of golf or enjoy walking or biking the lake front. Shopping is right around the corner. Relax and dine at the many of the wonderful restaurants offering anything from burgers to sushi

ALL utilities included, tenant pays for cable/internet only

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293316
Property Id 293316

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 N Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
2321 N Commonwealth Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 N Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 2321 N Commonwealth Ave's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 N Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2321 N Commonwealth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 N Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 N Commonwealth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2321 N Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 2321 N Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2321 N Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 N Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 N Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2321 N Commonwealth Ave has a pool.
Does 2321 N Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 2321 N Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 N Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 N Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
