2321 N Commonwealth Ave

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included pool playground clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool internet access dogs allowed

Vinyl plank flooring - Property Id: 293316



Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, these apartments ae a walker and biker's paradise! Come and explore nearby parks including Linne Monument, Cummings Playground, and Alfred Caldwell Lilly Pool- short walk to CTA Bus Lines 22, 26, 151 and 156. This community is also a 16-minute walk from the Brown Line, Purple Line and Red Line at the Fullerton Stop. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the laundry lounge while surfing the web with free WiFi. Don't worry about additional utility bills, all utilities are included. Take in a round of golf or enjoy walking or biking the lake front. Shopping is right around the corner. Relax and dine at the many of the wonderful restaurants offering anything from burgers to sushi



ALL utilities included, tenant pays for cable/internet only



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293316

Property Id 293316



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830195)