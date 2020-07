Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities doorman 24hr gym parking pool bike storage guest suite yoga cats allowed elevator garage on-site laundry business center hot tub internet access package receiving

An exciting neighborhood plus an extensive list of amenities make Asbury Plaza the choice in River North. River North's eclectic mix of restaurants and galleries are steps away. Inside, you'll enjoy spacious floor plans, private balconies, and a complimentary fitness center. With exclusive features and neighborhood convenience, Asbury Plaza will give you a new angle on city living. Your new apartment home is ideally located between the eclectic River North neighborhood and the exciting Gold Coast area. Just steps away from your front door are the shops of Michigan Avenue and the art galleries of River North, as well as, much of Chicago's finest dining and nightlife.