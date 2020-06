Amenities

Excellent 2bed/1bath located in the heart of Bucktown. Stainless steel appliances, new windows, window treatments, espresso kitchen cabinets, Hardwood flooring, quartz counter tops, ceiling fans in bedrooms, In unit laundry, central AC/Heat,across the street from Ehrler Park, Building is equipped with security cameras. Walking distance to everything that Bucktown/Wicker Park has to offer. Short walk to the Western/Damen blue lines. AVAILABLE 7/1