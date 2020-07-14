All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:08 PM

1647 N Milwaukee

Open Now until 6pm
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue · (833) 983-5569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1647 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1647 N Milwaukee.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1647 N. Milwaukee's perfect placement on the border between Wicker Park and Bucktown offers residents the best of both neighborhoods. Located near the CTA Blue Line, this walker's paradise gives residents instant access to the whole city either by foot, bike, or public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65.00 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1647 N Milwaukee have any available units?
1647 N Milwaukee has 3 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 N Milwaukee have?
Some of 1647 N Milwaukee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 N Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
1647 N Milwaukee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 N Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee offer parking?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee offers parking.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have a pool?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee has a pool.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have accessible units?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee has accessible units.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.

