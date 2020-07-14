1647 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647 West Town
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 7
$1,900
Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 505 · Avail. now
$2,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 25
$2,950
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1647 N Milwaukee.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1647 N. Milwaukee's perfect placement on the border between Wicker Park and Bucktown offers residents the best of both neighborhoods. Located near the CTA Blue Line, this walker's paradise gives residents instant access to the whole city either by foot, bike, or public transit.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65.00 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have any available units?
1647 N Milwaukee has 3 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 N Milwaukee have?
Some of 1647 N Milwaukee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 N Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
1647 N Milwaukee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 N Milwaukee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee is pet friendly.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee offer parking?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee offers parking.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have a pool?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee has a pool.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have accessible units?
Yes, 1647 N Milwaukee has accessible units.
Does 1647 N Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?