Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments community garden e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

1647 N. Milwaukee's perfect placement on the border between Wicker Park and Bucktown offers residents the best of both neighborhoods. Located near the CTA Blue Line, this walker's paradise gives residents instant access to the whole city either by foot, bike, or public transit.