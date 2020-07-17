All apartments in Chicago
2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R

2203 North Lorel Avenue · (847) 796-0441
Location

2203 North Lorel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom 2nd Floor Unit Available for Rent Immediately!!

Click the Link Below to Experience our 3D Tour Online Now!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ovp5ELqfcYZ

This 2nd floor condo is available immediately. Completely open concept living offers a comfortable living room, sizeable kitchen with eat-in table space, and a spacious bedroom with a well sized closet. Abundant street parking available.

School Data
Elementary: Hanson Park (299)
Junior High: Hanson Park (299)
High School: Foreman (299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R have any available units?
2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R have?
Some of 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R currently offering any rent specials?
2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R is pet friendly.
Does 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R offer parking?
Yes, 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R offers parking.
Does 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R have a pool?
No, 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R does not have a pool.
Does 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R have accessible units?
No, 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 N. Lorel Avenue - Unit 2R does not have units with dishwashers.

