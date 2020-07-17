1650 N Western Ave 2

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 1650 N WESTERN, #2 - Property Id: 318142



Brand New Everything! 3 Bed, 2 Bath

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Be the first to live in this brand new, solid construction building available for a July 1st move in! Expansive kitchen/living area. Brand new top of the line appliances and finishes. First bedroom 12 x 12 Front room 22 1/2 x 23 Balcony 11 x 8 1/2 Bathroom 9 x7 Second bedroom 14 x 9 Master bedroom 14 1/2 x 12 Master bathroom 10 x 7 5 minute walk to blue line, Starbucks, Walgreens, Margies Candies or bus steps away to your destination! 1 assigned parking space included per unit gated/uncovered! Restaurants/Stores/Nightlife(Once back to normal): Very clean Dunkin Donuts and J&Co hair salon next door. Downtown Buck town 5 min walk and Small Chavel best burger joint in city! Heart of Wicker Park 15 min walk. - Presened by Fulton Grace Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1650-n-western-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/318142

Property Id 318142



(RLNE5940298)