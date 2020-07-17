All apartments in Chicago
1650 N Western Ave 2

1650 North Western Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

1650 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 08/15/20 1650 N WESTERN, #2 - Property Id: 318142

Brand New Everything! 3 Bed, 2 Bath
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Be the first to live in this brand new, solid construction building available for a July 1st move in! Expansive kitchen/living area. Brand new top of the line appliances and finishes. First bedroom 12 x 12 Front room 22 1/2 x 23 Balcony 11 x 8 1/2 Bathroom 9 x7 Second bedroom 14 x 9 Master bedroom 14 1/2 x 12 Master bathroom 10 x 7 5 minute walk to blue line, Starbucks, Walgreens, Margies Candies or bus steps away to your destination! 1 assigned parking space included per unit gated/uncovered! Restaurants/Stores/Nightlife(Once back to normal): Very clean Dunkin Donuts and J&Co hair salon next door. Downtown Buck town 5 min walk and Small Chavel best burger joint in city! Heart of Wicker Park 15 min walk. - Presened by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1650-n-western-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/318142
Property Id 318142

(RLNE5940298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 N Western Ave 2 have any available units?
1650 N Western Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 N Western Ave 2 have?
Some of 1650 N Western Ave 2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 N Western Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1650 N Western Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 N Western Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 N Western Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1650 N Western Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1650 N Western Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 1650 N Western Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 N Western Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 N Western Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1650 N Western Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1650 N Western Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1650 N Western Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 N Western Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 N Western Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
