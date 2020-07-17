All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1527 N Halsted St

1527 North Halsted Street · No Longer Available
Location

1527 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60642
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Must see 3 bedroom, 2 bath apt in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 302199

Duplexed Lincoln Park Three Bedroom Two Bath - This top floor duplexed Lincoln Park three bedroom features newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, carpeted bedrooms, large combination living/dining room, dishwasher kitchen, fireplace, in-unit laundry, private entrance, fireplace, shared roof deck, gas-forced air heat, and central air conditioning. Garage parking based on availability

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302199
Property Id 302199

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 N Halsted St have any available units?
1527 N Halsted St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 N Halsted St have?
Some of 1527 N Halsted St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 N Halsted St currently offering any rent specials?
1527 N Halsted St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 N Halsted St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 N Halsted St is pet friendly.
Does 1527 N Halsted St offer parking?
Yes, 1527 N Halsted St offers parking.
Does 1527 N Halsted St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 N Halsted St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 N Halsted St have a pool?
No, 1527 N Halsted St does not have a pool.
Does 1527 N Halsted St have accessible units?
No, 1527 N Halsted St does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 N Halsted St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 N Halsted St has units with dishwashers.
