1BR NEAR LOYOLA PARK!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - Property Id: 253907
Location: 1369 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL
Rent: $950
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only no dogs
Laundry: On site
Parking: Street
- WALK TO THE RED-LINE
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- COURTYARD VIEW
- HEAT, COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED
- AVAILABLE NOW
- CAT OK
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253907
