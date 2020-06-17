All apartments in Chicago
1369 W Estes Ave
1369 W Estes Ave

1369 W Estes Ave · (312) 307-6616
Location

1369 W Estes Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
1BR NEAR LOYOLA PARK!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - Property Id: 253907

Location: 1369 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL

Rent: $950
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only no dogs
Laundry: On site
Parking: Street

- WALK TO THE RED-LINE
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- COURTYARD VIEW
- HEAT, COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED
- AVAILABLE NOW
- CAT OK

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253907
Property Id 253907

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5753761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

