Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw
Last updated January 4 2020 at 8:17 AM
58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw
58 Habersham Cove Dr NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
58 Habersham Cove Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tuxedo Park
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3rd Floor Room, Bedroom and Bathroom with fridge.
The home is located on a private cul de sac that is very quiet. The house is custom built with large living spaces, beautifully landscaped gardens with fountains.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw have any available units?
58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw have?
Some of 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw pet-friendly?
No, 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw offer parking?
Yes, 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw offers parking.
Does 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw have a pool?
No, 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw does not have a pool.
Does 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Habersham Cove Dr Nw has units with dishwashers.
