The 20 Best Atlanta Neighborhoods in 2020

Atlanta's booming industry of Fortune 500 companies, healthcare, film and television, and higher education make it an attractive city for urban dwellers.

Often called A-Town or the ATL, the best neighborhoods in Atlanta feature award-winning restaurants and pubs, galleries, museums, and entertainment venues that rival its big-city counterparts.

Just don’t call the gateway to the South “Hotlanta.” You don’t want to face the wrath of locals otherwise known for their Southern hospitality and friendliness!

The hard part isn’t whether or not to relocate to Atlanta; it’s where to live.

Best Neighborhoods in Atlanta

1 . Buckhead

As one of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, Buckhead is known for its upscale vibe, retail epicenter, and delicious dining. You’ll find everything you’re looking for at Lenox Square, Phipps Mall, or The Shops at Buckhead.

For dining options, try the trendy Aria or Bones Restaurant with a clubby vibe. Towering highrises envelop much of Buckhead. There are also new condo buildings and a mix of old and new townhouse communities at various price points.

2 . Peachtree Heights

Peachtree Heights East and Peachtree Heights West boast a charming family-friendly atmosphere tucked away from the bustle of Buckhead. Locals stroll by Duck Pond Park in a storybook setting on the east side of the neighborhood. They still have quick access to surrounding Atlanta neighborhoods like Garden Hills, Peachtree Hills, Lindbergh, and beyond.

Head over to the historical Peachtree Heights West to find century-old homes, the Atlanta History Center, and Swan House. This area also offers immediate access to the West Paces Ferry Rd. and Peachtree Rd. intersection. There, you’ll find fashionable boutiques, shops, restaurants, and luxury shopping centers.

3 . Midtown

Live in the middle of the action in Midtown Atlanta, where public transportation, green space, entertainment venues, and pubs are at your fingertips. Step out of your condo or highrise building and you’ll find the best entertainment in Atlanta.

Residents enjoy Broadway-caliber shows at the Fox Theatre, High Museum of Art, and the Woodruff Arts Center. A pub crawl along Peachtree Street is also a popular activity.

Midtown is popular with professionals and students alike. Many attend the nearby SCAD Atlanta or Georgia Tech, among the city's other higher ed institutions.

4 . Piedmont Park

Midtown, Atlanta is home to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and adjacent Piedmont Park. There, year-round festivals abound.

Take your pup to the Piedmont Park dog run. You can also grab a cold brew from Park Tavern before walking down the Beltline to the nearby Ponce City Market.

Come on a Saturday and grab coffee and snacks from the food trucks. Stroll the wooded trails and make your way to the Beltline access.

This historic mixed-use building is home to businesses, trendy shops, and eateries. There’s even a rooftop outfitted with a bar and carnival-style games suitable for the hippest crowd.

5 . Old Fourth Ward

The historic Old Fourth Ward has exploded into one of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta. Residents enjoy easy access to the Atlanta Beltline, pubs, restaurants, and hot spots.

The neighborhood holds deep roots to the Civil Rights era. It’s home to several key attractions like the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.

Take a break on the rooftop at Cold Beer or do some serious eating and imbibing at Staplehouse or Sound Table. You can also laugh it up with the locals at an improv show at Dad's Garage.

6 . Beltline

Once an abandoned railway trestle, the Atlanta Beltline is now a mixed-use path. You’ll enjoy strolling, biking, skateboarding, and pub crawling your way through the area.

The core of the Atlanta Beltline itself stretches from the Atlanta neighborhoods of Midtown through the Old Fourth Ward. It features accessibility to parks, restaurants, pubs, and grocery stores.

Locals spill out from condos, apartments, and townhouses nestled along the Beltline. They grab a meal and a drink at Two Urban Licks, Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall, and James Room, among other thriving spots.

7 . Inman Park

Brushing up against the boundaries of Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park boasts a quirky vibe with an upscale touch. A blend of new apartment and condo buildings dot the landscape along with colorful Victorian homes.

Grab a drink at Wrecking Bar Brewpub or the Porter Beer Bar. Then, browse the record stores and vintage shops at Little Five Points.

Inman Park also offers easy access to other Atlanta neighborhoods like the Beltline to connect to your favorite haunts. One example is the nearby Krog Street Market for shopping and dining.

8 . Poncey-Highlands

Named for its location at a tangle of intersections, Poncey-Highland serves as a trendy stop for coffee, drinks, and shopping. Newer condos and apartment buildings soar above North Highland Avenue NE. That connects the neighborhood to Virginia Highlands and the Old Fourth Ward.

Head to the Poncey-Highland Coffee House & Cafe or historic Manuel's Tavern. They’re great places to drink with a local base of students and young professionals.

9 . Virginia Highlands

As one of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, Virginia Highlands features old craftsman homes, newer apartment buildings, and a low-key, urban vibe. Locals browse the shops along the intersection of Virginia and Highland avenues. Two favorites are Urban Cottage and Dakota J's.

Locals dine at La Tavola or Murphy's for brunch and an upscale dinner with pairings from their on-site wine shop. For something lower key, watch the game at Neighbors or Taco Mac. Then, grab dessert at Paolo's Gelato Italiano.

10 . Cabbagetown

Creatives at heart settle into the artsy neighborhood of Cabbagetown. There, you’ll find a handful of cozy restaurants and bars.

Old warehouses turned into loft apartments dwarf the colorful, pint-sized 1800s mill cottages on narrow streets. It’s easy to see why the Cabbagetown District earned its place on the National Register of Historic Places.

Make the most of your evening and meet your neighbors for dinner at Carroll Street Cafe or Agave Restaurant. You can also grab drinks with friends at Milltown Arms Tavern.

11 . Grant Park

The 131-acre green space and recreational area of Grant Park is one of the largest in the city. A weekly farmer’s market, Zoo Atlanta, and a network of trails offer plenty to do on your weekend.

The surrounding namesake neighborhood features Craftsman bungalows and Victorian mansions.

Find an apartment or condo along Memorial Drive. You may also enjoy living in the heart of the neighborhood. There, you’ll be within walking distance of pubs like Six Feet Under or Augustine’s, featuring craft beers on tap.

12 . East Atlanta Village

Live music spills into the streets in East Atlanta Village, where bars, venues, and restaurants attract a young crowd. Among Atlanta neighborhoods, East Atlanta is one of the best for a seasonal farmer's market. It also features the East Atlanta Strut music and arts festivals.

Stop for cold brews at Flatiron Bar and Restaurants, Glenwood, or Midway Pub while exploring your new neighborhood. Dine at the We Suki Suki Global Grub Collective or Banshee for New American fare with creative cocktails.

13 . Downtown Atlanta

Live in one of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta right Downtown. There, you’ll have access to the city's bustling central business district and sprawling CNN Center.

With an eye on revitalization, the area expanded to include attractions like The Georgia Aquarium and College Football Hall of Fame. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium and World of Coca-Cola are also located there, among others.

Walk out of your highrise and walk to work. You can also hop on the city’s light rail or MARTA public transportation system to get everywhere you need.

Or, just stay in the neighborhood and imbibe at Der Biergarten, a restaurant with an expansive open-air patio for German food and beer.

14 . Castleberry Hill

Nestled alongside Downtown Atlanta, the neighborhood of Castleberry Hill was once an industrial area. Then, it transformed into an indie arts area known for its residential lofts and galleries.

Locals turn out to support local businesses on 2nd Friday Art Strolls. They also do pub crawls at spots such as Elliott Street, No Mas Cantina, and Frost. And with quick access to Downtown Atlanta, you’ll never be at a loss for things to do, eat, or savor.

15 . Summerhill

Live in the middle of history in Summerhill for convenient access to everything the city has to offer. As one of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, apartments are scattered among pint-sized, shotgun homes and oversized bungalows.

Summerhill is still transforming with eateries like Wood's Chapel BBQ popping up along Georgia Avenue. Although not everyone is a fan of the ongoing gentrification and development, Summerhill attracts locals looking for convenience. The neighborhood is ideally situated between the former Braves stadium turned Georgia State Stadium and Grant Park.

16 . Westview

Atlanta’s Westview neighborhood gained momentum over the last few years with the rise of the Atlanta Beltline and Westside Trail. Old historic homes and fixer-uppers are the norm, as well as newer apartment buildings and condos.

Westview boasts a quirky dining size and its own unique greenspace. After an oversized plant-based burger at Slutty Vegan, spend an afternoon strolling the 600-acre Westview Cemetery and its infamous Mausoleum and Abbey.

17 . Underwood Hills

Dubbed the Upper Westside of Atlanta, Underwood Hills features condo complexes, apartments, and renovated homes that were once the neighborhood for employees of the Seaboard Coastline Railroad. Locals love access to the mix-use Atlantic Station complex for shopping, entertainment, and dining.

For a low-key weekend, play a game of pick-up basketball with neighbors at Underwood Hills Park.

Virginia Highlands

Virginia Highland or “VaHi” is one of the long-standing, best neighborhoods in Atlanta. With quick access to midtown and Piedmont Park, Virginia Highland teems with historic homes, updated apartment buildings and condos, and gorgeous bungalows.

The walkable neighborhood is laid-back with great options for dining and shopping. You can also hop down the road to Ponce City Market and enjoy carnival-style games and snacks on its rooftop.

19 . Kirkwood

Kirkwood was once considered a relatively affordable neighborhood just minutes from downtown Atlanta, but is becoming a pricier, more popular place to live, work, and play.

This family-friendly neighborhood offers a thriving arts scene and influx of restaurants and bars, including the Kirkwood Public House. Despite its urban friendliness, Kirkwood retains its stunning green space at the Kirkwood Urban Forest.

20 . Decatur

Although Decatur is its own little city, it’s just a stone's throw from the eastern edges of Atlanta. Decatur boasts a quaint downtown, fine dining, live entertainment, greenspace, and is accessible by MARTA.

Choose apartment complexes off the downtown square to walk to restaurants, including the Brick Store Pub, and annual AJC Decatur Book Festival and Decatur Wine Festival. Less expensive apartment options can be found on the outskirts of the city towards Scott Blvd.

Atlanta’s rapidly growing metropolis and a new melting pot of international and domestic transplants from coast to coast make the city an ideal place to start a new chapter. There’s something for everyone in the best neighborhoods in Atlanta. You’ll be able to find a vibe to match your preferences, from low-key to artsy to upscale charm.

