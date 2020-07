Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill google fiber cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center courtyard fire pit lobby

An urban enclave in West Midtown Atlanta, Walton Westside brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas in Atlanta. You’ll love living close to all of the new shops and restaurants that our area is attracting. Our community is focused on the health conscious and we are pleased to say we are smoke-free and offer lifestyle balancing amenities like our fitness center. With easy access to I-85 and I-75, Walton Westside is close to everything you could need. The neighborhood is easily navigated and it’s so easy to walk or bike to the eclectic art galleries that The Goat Farm is known for. Enjoy the legendary restaurants and shopping that the Westside Provisions District in West Midtown has to offer.



Walton Westside offers an incredible wealthy-feeling living experience with stunning one or two bedroom apartment homes. Our homes are built with oversized windows and designer kitchens that integrate upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appl