Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill google fiber cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

Centered around some of the most sought-after locations in Atlanta, Millworks Apartments welcomes you to our lovely and inspired community. Award-winning schools, natural and abundant parks and the convenience of many of the major Highways are some of the reasons that make this location ideal. At Millworks, our tastefully designed apartments are styled to captivate. By paying special attention to detail, our developers and designers created a careful blend of rustic elegance and modern aesthetics of our clubhouse, amenity spaces and apartments. Our 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments feature multiple color schemes finishes and exceptional touches like herringbone backsplashes and glass tile tub surrounds. Our exceptional management team has carefully crafted amenities and services that will delight and surprise.