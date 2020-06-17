All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:47 AM

2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203

2158 SW 14th Ter · (305) 505-7379
Location

2158 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL 33145
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
The Shenandoah, a luxurious boutique building located in the heart of Miami. Just completed units ready for you to call home. Wood kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed gold light fixtures, central A/C, individual water water heaters, walk in closets, barn doors, impact windows, Porcelain and more are all standard, T/V - Internet, Video intercom entry doorman, luxurious landscaping surrounds the property and easy access to everywhere in Miami. Parking Available, Private Laundry facility on-site. One block away from the beautiful Swannanoa Park and walking distance to the Public Library and the Shennandoah Pool and Park.
The Shanendoah, is a new boutique luxury apartment building in the heart of Miami. Beautiful landscaping surrounds this charming building. A warm community to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 have any available units?
2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 have?
Some of 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 pet-friendly?
No, 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 does offer parking.
Does 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 have a pool?
Yes, 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 has a pool.
Does 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 have accessible units?
No, 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
