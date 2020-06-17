2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking pool internet access

The Shenandoah, a luxurious boutique building located in the heart of Miami. Just completed units ready for you to call home. Wood kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed gold light fixtures, central A/C, individual water water heaters, walk in closets, barn doors, impact windows, Porcelain and more are all standard, T/V - Internet, Video intercom entry doorman, luxurious landscaping surrounds the property and easy access to everywhere in Miami. Parking Available, Private Laundry facility on-site. One block away from the beautiful Swannanoa Park and walking distance to the Public Library and the Shennandoah Pool and Park.

The Shanendoah, is a new boutique luxury apartment building in the heart of Miami. Beautiful landscaping surrounds this charming building. A warm community to call home.