Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

575 Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
3537 nw 106 st
3537 Northwest 106th Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
UTILITIES INCLUDED/ SEE PROPERTY DESCRIPTION BELOW - Property Id: 292467 WATER AND ELECTRICITY INCLUDED FOR ALL UNITS!!!!! 3/2 $2050 Washer /Dryer, New kitchen, large yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
76 NW 85th St
76 Northwest 85th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2491 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . rent includes electricity and water. credit and income check required. large yard . Unit on left side of building through white fence. easy to show

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1732 Northwest 94th Street
1732 Northwest 94th Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
1732 Northwest 94th Street, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1890 NW 91st St
1890 Northwest 91st Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent.Spacious kitchen and living areas.Water is included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
2929 NW 88th St
2929 Northwest 88th Street, West Little River, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
Newly remodeled Studio + Kitchen. The property has it's own back yard. All expenses included to the price. THIS IS A STUDIO UNIT WITH A SEPARATE KITCHEN, THERE IS NO LIVING ROOM

Last updated April 28 at 10:16am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
2140 NW 100th St
2140 NW 100th St, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
**REQUIREMENTS: THREE months to move in (First month + 2 Security Deposits). MUST fill out an online application that checks credit, background, and employment. PLEASE EXCUSE PHOTOS we are currently painting the property. HUGE fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
415 NW 84th St
415 Northwest 84th Street, West Little River, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Big 4/2 with private back yard. Close to I-95 and Miami Beach.
Results within 1 mile of West Little River
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
389 NW 95th St
389 Northwest 95th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Great location of this single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, enough parking for everyone in the family. CLose to schools, shopping and entertainment. It will not last call today!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1033 NW 101st St
1033 NW 101st St, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1620 sqft
Miami Duplex for rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious interior was recently painted; kitchen cabinets freshly painted, back door opens to big shared back yard, 2 car drive way parking available, washer and dryer in utility room for your laundry

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
El Portal
1 Unit Available
66 NW 87th St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 6th Ave
7001 Northwest 6th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand new home ready for you. This unit comes with a large private back yard with a private storage. Central AC, stainless steel appliances, impact windows. Washer & Dyer connection ready.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
7003 NW 6th Ave
7003 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Brand new home ready for you. Central AC, stainless steel appliances, impact windows. Washer & Dyer connection ready.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
70 NW 77th St
70 Northwest 77th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
GREAT 1/1 FOR RENT. CERAMIC FLOORS. LAUNDRY ONSITE. fenced building . SECURE! INMEDIAT APPROVAL!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
1822 NW 73 St
1822 NW 73rd St, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice Duplex . Close to major streets and highways. Has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Sits on a large lot great for entertaining family and friends. Has its own independent driveway. Property is been updating and will be ready in a few days. Easy to show.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5195 E 4th Ave
5195 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Duplex for rent 2/2 in an excellent location, large private yard. Water, sewer, and electric included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a very special place to live?..Perhaps work as well?. Gorgeous large studio- loft style with concrete floor, open and modern kitchen, large bathroom, W&D inside. 1 assigned parking in a gated garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
El Portal
1 Unit Available
8630 NE 1st Ave
8630 Northeast 1st Avenue, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in El Portal on a huge 10,800 sqft lot. Kitchen, floors, and bathrooms have been updated. Enjoy the oversized backyard for entertainment. Place your BBQ outside and park your boat on the side.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
2348 NW 67th St
2348 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great lay out 3 bedroom for rent. This property is in front of a public park. Conveniently and centrally located. The property recently updated.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
10203 NW 12th Ave
10203 Northwest 12th Avenue, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
HUGEEEEE DUPLEX!! HIGHLIGHTS PROPERTY HAS: NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, NEW WASHER, NEW DRYER. NEW KITCHEN, NEW TILE, WALKING CLOSET, NEW BATHROOM, NEW DOORS, CENTRAL AC, CORNER LOT, HUGE DIVIDED YARD... TENANT MUST PAY ELECTRICITY AND WATER.
City GuideWest Little River
“We could make something beautiful, Something that wouldn’t be a problem, at least not in Miami.” (-U2)

Once a Miami neighborhood, West Little River is now a community melting pot located in the heart of Miami-Dade county. Today, this town retains its urban atmosphere, though it's no longer part of Miami proper. West Little River, Florida retains many other qualities of Miami culture, including an eclectic mix of cultures making up the population and a tropical climate that rivals anywhere else in the United States.

Renting in West Little River

West Little River architecture is dominated by small Florida bungalows. Because the majority of homes are owner-occupied, renting can be difficult here. There are rental homes and a few condos to be found in West Little River, but be prepared to do some research. Since the rental market is lax, you will serve yourself well to work with a professional. Be prepared to leave yourself a few months to research available properties. When you find something you like, bring your checkbook to the table and snatch it up before it is gone. 

Houses Are the Name of the Game

West Little River differs slightly from the surrounding Miami area. While condos rule the roost in Miami proper, the rental market in West Little River generally features the small Florida bungalows that are iconic in this area. In the long run, this can be a good thing for Florida renters. Condos often have extra fees and condo associations that drive up the cost of renting.

What Will I Need? 

Uncovering available rentals is the biggest hurdle for renting in West Little River. Bring your magnifying glasses and the help of a good local real estate agent. Other than your detective skills, the rental market does not require anything special. Having copies of your credit report, proof of income and your rental history on hand makes the process go smoothly. Keep your eye on the weather. Hurricanes do threaten this area and could put a serious damper on your home search.

Living in West Little River

If you are looking for a quaint home in the Florida countryside, well West Little River will probably not top your list of places to live.  The setting is definitely urban, so non-city dwellers need not apply.

Zooming About Town 

WalkScore.com rates West Little River a 46, making it a car dependent community. Having access to your own set of wheels will certainly make it easier to cruise around town, commute to work or head out for a bite to eat. Miami-Dade Transit buses service the area, but are mainly found on the main drags.  To commute using public transit, be prepared for a walk.

A Night on the Town 

If you are looking for the night clubs and beaches Miami is known for, you will have to head south. You can however, find a tasty bite to eat in West Little River. The eclectic mix of people means there is an eclectic mix of food available right in town. Everything from restaurants specializing in tropical dishes to classic seafood houses are available around town.

Finding Some Green 

Urban dwellers will definitely feel most comfortable in West Little River.  Even those of us that love the city can use some time to commune with Mother Nature. Green spaces can be found without having to leave town. West Little River is home to five community parks.

Bring Your Rain Gear...and your Hurricane Survival Kit 

Generally speaking, the weather in South Florida is something to write home about. Sunny summers and mild winters make Florida the dream destination for sun lovers. With all that tropical-like weather comes the threat of tropical storms. Hurricanes hit here, particularly in September and October. Be prepared to deal with evacuations, loss of power and general upheaval when a big storm threatens the coast.

Speaking the Language 

West Little River is a diverse community, meaning on any given day, you’re likely to come across people of many different cultures. The Miami region is known for being home to many Spanish-speaking natives, and West Little River is no exception. In some areas, you may find that English is not the primary language. Learning some conversational Spanish phrases makes communication just a bit easier.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Little River?
The average rent price for West Little River rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,500.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Little River?
Some of the colleges located in the West Little River area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Little River?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Little River from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

