575 Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL

Renting in West Little River

West Little River architecture is dominated by small Florida bungalows. Because the majority of homes are owner-occupied, renting can be difficult here. There are rental homes and a few condos to be found in West Little River, but be prepared to do some research. Since the rental market is lax, you will serve yourself well to work with a professional. Be prepared to leave yourself a few months to research available properties. When you find something you like, bring your checkbook to the table and snatch it up before it is gone.

Houses Are the Name of the Game

West Little River differs slightly from the surrounding Miami area. While condos rule the roost in Miami proper, the rental market in West Little River generally features the small Florida bungalows that are iconic in this area. In the long run, this can be a good thing for Florida renters. Condos often have extra fees and condo associations that drive up the cost of renting.

What Will I Need?

Uncovering available rentals is the biggest hurdle for renting in West Little River. Bring your magnifying glasses and the help of a good local real estate agent. Other than your detective skills, the rental market does not require anything special. Having copies of your credit report, proof of income and your rental history on hand makes the process go smoothly. Keep your eye on the weather. Hurricanes do threaten this area and could put a serious damper on your home search.