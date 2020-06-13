575 Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL📍
Once a Miami neighborhood, West Little River is now a community melting pot located in the heart of Miami-Dade county. Today, this town retains its urban atmosphere, though it's no longer part of Miami proper. West Little River, Florida retains many other qualities of Miami culture, including an eclectic mix of cultures making up the population and a tropical climate that rivals anywhere else in the United States.
West Little River architecture is dominated by small Florida bungalows. Because the majority of homes are owner-occupied, renting can be difficult here. There are rental homes and a few condos to be found in West Little River, but be prepared to do some research. Since the rental market is lax, you will serve yourself well to work with a professional. Be prepared to leave yourself a few months to research available properties. When you find something you like, bring your checkbook to the table and snatch it up before it is gone.
Houses Are the Name of the Game
West Little River differs slightly from the surrounding Miami area. While condos rule the roost in Miami proper, the rental market in West Little River generally features the small Florida bungalows that are iconic in this area. In the long run, this can be a good thing for Florida renters. Condos often have extra fees and condo associations that drive up the cost of renting.
What Will I Need?
Uncovering available rentals is the biggest hurdle for renting in West Little River. Bring your magnifying glasses and the help of a good local real estate agent. Other than your detective skills, the rental market does not require anything special. Having copies of your credit report, proof of income and your rental history on hand makes the process go smoothly. Keep your eye on the weather. Hurricanes do threaten this area and could put a serious damper on your home search.
If you are looking for a quaint home in the Florida countryside, well West Little River will probably not top your list of places to live. The setting is definitely urban, so non-city dwellers need not apply.
Zooming About Town
WalkScore.com rates West Little River a 46, making it a car dependent community. Having access to your own set of wheels will certainly make it easier to cruise around town, commute to work or head out for a bite to eat. Miami-Dade Transit buses service the area, but are mainly found on the main drags. To commute using public transit, be prepared for a walk.
A Night on the Town
If you are looking for the night clubs and beaches Miami is known for, you will have to head south. You can however, find a tasty bite to eat in West Little River. The eclectic mix of people means there is an eclectic mix of food available right in town. Everything from restaurants specializing in tropical dishes to classic seafood houses are available around town.
Finding Some Green
Urban dwellers will definitely feel most comfortable in West Little River. Even those of us that love the city can use some time to commune with Mother Nature. Green spaces can be found without having to leave town. West Little River is home to five community parks.
Bring Your Rain Gear...and your Hurricane Survival Kit
Generally speaking, the weather in South Florida is something to write home about. Sunny summers and mild winters make Florida the dream destination for sun lovers. With all that tropical-like weather comes the threat of tropical storms. Hurricanes hit here, particularly in September and October. Be prepared to deal with evacuations, loss of power and general upheaval when a big storm threatens the coast.
Speaking the Language
West Little River is a diverse community, meaning on any given day, you’re likely to come across people of many different cultures. The Miami region is known for being home to many Spanish-speaking natives, and West Little River is no exception. In some areas, you may find that English is not the primary language. Learning some conversational Spanish phrases makes communication just a bit easier.