47 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Miami, FL

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$959
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,011
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Model City
1774 Northwest 46th Street - Back
1774 Northwest 46th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1574 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1774 Northwest 46th Street - Back in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Flagami
111 NW 58th Ave
111 Northwest 58th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency unit behind main house. Independent entrance with a propane stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Washer and dryer on the premises. Rent includes water, electric, and wifi.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
6743 NW 2nd Ct
6743 Northwest 2nd Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Large Studio totally remodeled with separate bedroom with parking space in a gated building. Comfortable ready to live Excellent condition 2 adults max occupancy. Move in first + 2 months security deposit.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Flagami
7066 Sw 4th St
7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
175 sqft
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
40 NW 34th Ter
40 Northwest 34th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMPECCABLE 1 BEDS 1 BAHT LIKE NEW, READY TO MOVE IN. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, STEPS FROM WYNWOOD, MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, AA ARENA, BRICKELL, SOUTH BEACH, SHOPS AND DESIGN DISTRICT. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. EASY TO SHOW.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
700 SW 51st Ave
700 Southwest 51st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready! Efficiency (converted garage) apartment with a spacious courtyard area with a private & separate entrance. All utilities are included in the rent; electric, water, lawn service, & sewer.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
2300 W Flagler St - 20
2300 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
300 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment on a third floor. Plenty of natural light. There are no elevators, no security guard. Building is kept locked at all times. Landlord pays for water and trash.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Bluff
2441 SW 27th Ave
2441 Southwest 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
BEAUTIFUL,REMODELED,1ST FLOOR STUDIO APT,NEXT TO MIRACLE MILE,METRO RAIL,COCONUT GROVE,DOWN TOWN,BEACHES,NEW A/C,TILE FLOORS,1 TO 2 PERSONS MAX,NO PETS,NO SMOKING,PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT,PAY STUBBS,CR REPORT,POLICE REPORT.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Model City
1060 NW 47 ST
1060 Northwest 47th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom. No dining room, Just essentials. Open the front door to your kitchen area. To your left, you have your bathroom with shower(no tub) TO the right of your Kitchen, you will find the bedroom with two large closets.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
2701 NW 1 Ave
2701 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
Live/Work Studio located at Wynwood Arts District. This is a great opportunity to live and work right at the heart of Wynwood and also to be close to the Beach and all the new restaurants, bars, stores, galleries, etc...

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
5305 Biscayne Blvd
5305 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$975
Studio for rent in Miami's Upper Eastside. Located close to Miami Design District, Wynwood and is a gated complex. Rapid approval. FIRST LAST AND SECURITY , PET FRIENDLY

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
000 NW 69th St
000 Northwest 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$899
Amazing Studio Fully Remodeled & Ready to Move-in!! Near booming Little River/ Little Haiti. This property is located 10 minutes away from Design District, Midtown area, and Nearby Expressways & Shops.

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
2449 SW 7th St
2449 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
ARTIST'S DREAM!!! GATED AND REMODELED, QUAINT, PICTURESQUE,FIRST FLOOR ENTRY, UNIQUE REMODELED STUDIO SURROUNDED BY GARDENS. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING, AND SUPERB LOCATION.

Last updated November 13 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
4521 5th Ter
4521 Southwest 5th Terrace, Miami, FL
Studio
$750
200 sqft
Furnished efficiency with a queen bed , desk, chest of drawers , room ac, friz, and microwave, no kitchen, highly desirable and convenient area. 15 min. drive from downtown Miami, miracle mile, univ.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Little Havana
1563 SW 2nd St - 11
1563 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
300 sqft
Corner unit on a third floor. Pleanty of natural light. Sorry, no elevator in building. No pet friendly. Wall a/c unit. Maximum occupancy 2 adults one infant. Only approved internet and cable provider are comcast and AT&T.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
2246 SW 1st St
2246 Southwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$975
Centrally located efficiency on first floor. Close to 22nd Avenue. Walk to bus station and to Publix Supermarket. Landlord allows one small pet. (Water, garbage & electricity are included in the rent).
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas
126 Mendoza Ave
126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263 -Available on June 29th. -Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Little River
1401 NW 81st St
1401 Northwest 81st Street, West Little River, FL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
Clean , neat and cozy studio in Little River , ready and waiting for occupancy , Unit is tiled throughout , and freshly painted inside and out , also has wall a/c unit , refrigerator , electric range and ceiling fan .

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
1845 sw 82nd ct.
1845 Southwest 82nd Court, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
300 sqft
efficiency/apartment - Property Id: 211382 efficiency/apartment attached to a private residence. the unit has a separate bedroom with lock. small living room and kitchen. full bath. there are two a/c wall units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave
7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193 **SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7116 Bay Dr
7116 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162194 FULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN MIAMI BEACH. EVERYTHING IN NEW IN TH UNIT IN A COMPLETELY RENOVATED BUILDING. GREAT LOCATION ON NORMANDY ISLES WITH GROCERY, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH NEAR BY.

July 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami stand at $1,078 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Miami over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Miami rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Miami, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Miami is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Miami fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

