Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Miami, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular...
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
California Club
8 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Brickell
31 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,409
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
232 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fontainbleau East
49 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,854
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brickell
86 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,710
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 4 at 05:39pm
$
Miami Central Business District
5 Units Available
The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature stylish kitchens with breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer and high-efficiency AC/heat. Community has a huge roof deck, hotel-style lobby and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Golden Pines
182 Units Available
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,605
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Little Havana
18 Units Available
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brickell
1 Unit Available
1102 Brickell Ave
1102 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1114 sqft
Now Leasing, Tallest Tower in Florida - Property Id: 168098 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. Brand New all Rental Tower, Tallest Building in So Florida.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
773 NW 61 ST
773 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Move In With One Month! Wonderful 4/2 Home! - Property Id: 299437 Move In With One Month!!! Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
340 W Flagler St
340 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1290 sqft
Located in Downtown Miami a short walk from the Government Center (Metro rail and Metro Mover Station), court district, federal buildings, maim Miami public library and city center. Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
771 NW 61ST STREET
771 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Fabulous Modern Four Bedroom Two Bath Home! Fast Approval! - Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape! Moments to downtown, Design
City Guide for Miami, FL

When it comes to pure sizzle, it’s tough to top Miami. With a tropical climate, world-famous beach, next-level nightlife, and more Spanish speakers than a Telemundo talk show, this city is a multicultural, international icon. There’s just 36 square miles of real estate for the city’s 400,000 residents, but that acreage seems really minute when you consider the Miami metro area’s population of roughly 2.5 million people. Yep, finding your perfect place here will take some buena suerte (good...

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Miami, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College