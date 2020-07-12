116 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, Miami, FL

/
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
47 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
28 Units Available
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
30 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
54 Units Available
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
54 Units Available
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,923
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
333 NE 24th St
333 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bed|1 Bath, Walking distance ro restaurants, Publix. Close to Midtown, Wynwood, Design District, and Brickell. Amenities: Infinity edged pool, Gym, recreation room with Bar, Hot Tub with pool Bar. (RLNE5902679)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 NE 22nd St
425 Northeast 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(RLNE5902466)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2020 N Bayshore Dr
2020 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely custom, fully furnished turnkey residence in the amenity rich Paramount Bay.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2121 N Bayshore Dr
2121 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1536 sqft
Enjoy the dazzling views of the Bay, South Beach and the Miami skyline from this amazing 3/3 corner unit with views from every room! 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of guess parking. Washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1900 N Bayshore Dr
1900 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1325 sqft
Stunning 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a guest bath, with incredible panoramic views.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
600 NE 27th St
600 Northeast 27th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1550 sqft
Breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay from your living and master bedroom and amazing sunset views from your guest rooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Northeast 31st Street 2407
501 Northeast 31st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end one-bedroom apt in Edegewater - Property Id: 270725 Executive Rental Apartment! This modern, attractive, beautiful One-bedroom apartment is located in the most trending neighborhood in Miami! Edgewater is just minutes away from Design
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2
1756 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 4/21/19 Actual unit cant be shown until available date, however there are similar alternates that can be shown now.*12 Months Minimum Lease Term*Brand new amenities and common areas.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2900 NE 7 AVE #2806
2900 Northeast 7th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Direct Bay In Brand New Luxurious Building In Miami's First Man-made Beach Club Directly On The Waters Of Biscayne Bay With Private Beach.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
350 NE 24th St
350 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
948 sqft
BEST BUILDING AT EDGEWATER 2/2 LIVE AND ENJOY ALL AMMENITIES AND TRENDY PLACES AROUND THIS GREAT NEIBOURHOOD! UNIT HAS TO PARKING ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES .
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2001 BISCAYNE BL
2001 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 loft-style condo w/11' ceilings, private enclosed bedroom with a large window, large trendy eat-in kitchen w/kitchen island. Polished concrete floors in living-dining areas and laminate wood floors in bedroom.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 5th Ave
3301 Northeast 5th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Stunning view of Biscayne Bay & Miami Beach. Live in Edgewater, Miami's "next" hot neighborhood. Spacious 2/2 w/ample closet space (7 to be exact, incl large walk-in). 2 PARKING SPACES: #88 & #284.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
275 NE 18th St
275 Northeast 18th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
3 bed and 2 bath, large balcony for 4 tables, (2 balcony), 2 car garage, with a bay view, and city a port view, walk distance to opera house and bay side, AAarena,next to Publix Supermaket, great views.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
650 NE 32 St
650 NE 32nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,650
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
True Miami living on the 43rd floor with floor to ceiling windows through out the entire home including the bathroom, feels like 1500 sq ft.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1801 NE 4th Ave
1801 Northeast 4th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
TOTALLY FURNISHED 1/1.5 remodeled condo in the heart of Miami. Executive retreat condo designed with white, gold and green throughout with peaceful and inspiring quotes all around.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
500 NE 26th St
500 Northeast 26th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Live in this 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit. Great location close to everything parking included! walk to Wynwood, restaurants 10 minutes from the beach downtown very close to everything and transportation.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 NE 25th St
471 Northeast 25th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome home to Bahia Bay, a boutique building in the heart of Edgewater. This impeccably finished unit is available immediately. Centrally located and minutes to Biscayne Bay with easy access to Miami Beach, airport, i95.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
444 NE 30th St
444 Northeast 30th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
READY TO MOVE IN. Unfurnished, PH Floor, high ceiling,1/1 apartment in Edgewater. Big balcony with bay and city views. Industrial modern interior with rustic furniture that blends perfectly creating a cozy and stylish atmosphere.
