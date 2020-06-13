/
key biscayne
221 Apartments for rent in Key Biscayne, FL
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
155 Ocean Lane Dr
155 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1260 sqft
*** Available to move in July-August *** Very nice Condo in Commodore WEST. Open floor plan with renovated Kitchen and wood floors. Large balcony with very Nice views to Key Biscayne and Ocean. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. White on White Kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
385 Ridgewood Rd
385 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,900
4119 sqft
Jungly foliage, oversized corner lot, 4-level old-world Moorish villa, beach-entry lagoon pool. Tallest Island home. Tower mirador-treetop & 360º views. > 6000 sq ft of indoor/ outdoor living environments.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
455 Grand Bay Dr
455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
Studio
$13,500
4 BEDROOMS, 4/1 BATHROOMS, GRAND BAY RESIDENCE CONDO.
1 of 78
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
270 Buttonwood Dr
270 Buttonwood Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
Enjoy this fabulous house and lots of privacy with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms. Spacious outdoor space with covered terrace, and garage. Ample space to entertain with pool. This unit is a 3,774 square feet under air.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
250 Galen Dr
250 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
Boutique building in a tranquil and tropical setting on idyllic Key Biscayne. Lush garden courtyard, pool and barbecue area, a very short walk to beach with a private entrance and a few minutes to Key Biscayne Elementary.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
200 Galen Dr
200 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Largest unit in 200 Galen Dr building. 2/2 Just painted with new carpet. Ideal for schools and shops. Just up the block from the beach.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
101 Crandon Blvd
101 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
PRICE PER WEEK. Seasonal and Short term rental 3 bed, 3 baths fully furnished. Can be rented daily, weekly or monthly. Enjoy all the amenities that Key Colony has to offer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
701 Crandon Blvd
701 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
Beautiful and spacious three bedroom condo with 3 full baths, open kitchen, beautiful balcony surrounded by palm trees with partial lake view. New Vinyl floors installed in all three bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
107 E Enid Dr
107 East Enid Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
Great Townhouse 2Bed plus den, and 2.5 Bath in desirable Gardens of Key Biscayne complex. High ceilings. 2 Parking in covered garage. Completely remodeled with good taste and quality finishes, tile wood like floors.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
607 Ocean Dr
607 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Bright and totally remodeled 2 bed/2 bath unit at the desirable Sands Condo. Italian porcelain floors in all interior of the apartment, kitchen countertop in white quartz, master bathroom vanity countertop in white quartz.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
300 Galen Dr
300 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Very TASTEFULLY REMODELED, CHARMING unit in MINT condition! STUNNING kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances! LAMINATED floors! AMPLE, MODERN closets! Very LUMINOUS! HIGHLY desirable EAST exposure! IMMACULATE! Like NEW! HURRICANE SHUTTERS! Simply
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
150 Ocean Lane Dr
150 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Enjoy the breezy, easy Key Biscayne lifestyle in this beautiful, remodeled condo w/ private beach access. The very spacious 2-bedroom unit features a king bed in the master suite & two queen beds in the 2nd bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
232 Sea View Dr
232 Seaview Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful furnished 2 bed /2.5 bath Townhouse in Key Biscayne. Furnished with modern decor, wood floors, private patio overlooking pool with BBQ grill surrounded by a lush tropical landscape. Includes 2 parking spaces.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
240 GALEN DR
240 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2/2 For Rent $2,200/mo Closed to Beach + Shopping Centers. Impact Windows. Call Agent to Show. Available July 1st 2020. Please make an appointment with agent ! Tenant Occupied until July 1st 2020.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1121 Crandon Blvd
1121 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS 2/2 SPLIT DESIGN UNIT. $1,782 SQFT
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
765 Crandon Blvd
765 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bed + den, two bathroom residence with 1653 adj square foot interior located at Lake Tower features an open terrace and bright interior.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
731 Crandon Blvd
731 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Large Lake Villa with 2.470 sq ft, marble and engineered hardwood scraped floors. Porcelain tile floor in beautiful kitchen. Bosh Appliances, Lovely Quartz countertops, view of Lake. Separate Laundry room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
30 GRAND BAY ESTATE CR
30 Grand Bay Estates Cir, Key Biscayne, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,450
Grand Bay Estate Residences, only 21 Estates located in private compound with 24-hr gated security. Beautiful surroundings. Private park for Grand Bay Villas and Estates enjoyment. Offering total privacy w/direct access to Beach and 5-star hotel.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
1111 Crandon Blvd
1111 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
Breathtaking oceanfront condo with spectacular panoramic ocean views. Enjoy a unique quality of life in this fully renovated unit with natural cherry wood floors & top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
360 Ocean Dr
360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Direct Ocean Front Full 4 en-suites 4.5 Bath Flow-Through unit at Oceana Key Biscayne. With Private direct access elevator, floor to ceiling windows and expansive terraces directly facing Sunrise and Sunset.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
101 Ocean Lane Dr
101 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move into the bliss of Key Biscayne island life at this 2BD / 2BA / 1,450 SF Ocean Village condo with views of sprawling Crandon Park filled with beaches, golf course, nature trails & a tennis center, all just 500 ft away.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Lane Dr
200 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
Completely updated bright & airy, 2 private in-suite master bedrooms in split plan, south-east exposure, unit have wood floors & marble bathrooms, walking closets, open kitchen w/high end designer finishes, upscale appliances, floor to ceiling
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
472 FERNWOOD DR
472 Fernwood Road, Key Biscayne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Brand new contemporary style townhouse located directly across from the Park. Owner spared no expense in the 4B/4B with spacious bonus room. Natural stone floors and top of the line finishes.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Key Biscayne
1 Unit Available
101 Sunrise Dr
101 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,600
The Island's newest addition, 101 Sunrise Residences located at 101 Sunrise Dr., Key Biscayne, Florida. An exclusive boutique building with only eleven tailor made units.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Key Biscayne rentals listed on Apartment List is $8,640.
Some of the colleges located in the Key Biscayne area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Key Biscayne from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
