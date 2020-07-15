Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 AM
105 Apartments For Rent Near FAU
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
41 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,639
1366 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,539
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
29 Units Available
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,051
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,883
1797 sqft
Upscale living right near the water and Silver Palm Park. Interior updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, grill area and dog park. Concierge available. Car charging area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
33 Units Available
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,788
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1482 sqft
Apartment building in an extremely walkable neighborhood. Building provides pool, sauna, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Units feature granite counters, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
15 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
12 Units Available
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with espresso cabinets and granite countertops in kitchens. Community amenities include courtyard pools, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Located close to Federal Highway. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1160 sqft
Apartment complex is in a highly walkable neighborhood and features a pool and BBQ/grill area. Units feature granite counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1459 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1505 sqft
Our nine story high-rise is right in the heart of prestigious downtown East Boca Raton, less than a mile from the beach.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
22 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,527
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
855 sqft
#liveinstyle
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 02:06 PM
2 Units Available
Villa Rica
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Country Club Village
Crown Court
1400 Northwest 15th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
An Exceptional Boca Raton Community! Residents at the apartments of Crown Court enjoy quiet and comfortable community living. These three dozen homes deliver recreation and luxury at a reasonable cost.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood and carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pool, tennis and racquetball courts, and gym. Easy access to I-95, Lynn University and Florida Atlantic University.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
15 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
1 of 53
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
155 E Boca Raton Rd
155 East Boca Raton Road, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,900
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment on 11th floor of the brand new Tower 155 ideally located in east Boca Raton and near I-95, shopping, Mizner Park, restaurants, and close to the beach.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Rica
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Lakes
1750 NW 42nd Drive
1750 NW 42nd Dr, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,300
2877 sqft
Ultraluxe Moderne town-home the best location in South Florida with Pool-Views from each floor. 24'' High Gloss Porcelain floods 2877ft^2 under AC & Solid Himalayan Limestone steps adorn the stairs.
1 of 10
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Raton Hills
3611 NW 5th Ter
3611 Northwest 5th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1924 sqft
Beautiful Luxury Townhouse in East Boca Raton, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with parking for 4 cars (2 in garage). This is the largest floor plan in the community: 2,334 living square feet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Raton Hills
425 Buttonwood Place
425 Buttonwood Place, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM TWO BATHROOM VILLA WITH A LOFT,SCREENED IN PATIO AND OUTDOOR SPACE & ONE CAR GARAGE!UNIT HAS TRANQUIL VIEWS OF THE GARDEN! WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING DINING AND BEDROOMS!!! THIS BEAUTY HAS SUPER HIGH VAULTED CEILING! MASTER BEDROOM
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Tam O Shanter Ln
35 Tam O Shanter Lane, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1412 sqft
Beautiful and well kept 1 story home in Boca Raton. Marble floors in high traffic areas and bamboo floors in bedrooms. Updated kitchen, granite countertops wood cabinets. High impact windows. Large patio, perfect for kids. Room for a pool.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
455 E Palmetto Park Road
455 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,575
2525 sqft
City living at its best! Located in a premier boutique building with city views. Open, spacious, bright and designed for today's casual lifestyle.