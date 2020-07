Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future. As a springboard for the conscious creatives, young professionals and go-getters who chose to live life in the present, Zoi House balances sustainability, smart home solutions and curated events with Zen-like mastery. Located at the edge of Coconut Grove and just steps from the Metrorail and The Underline, residents are encouraged to 'Find Their Zoi' and take full advantage of a lush community blossoming with gourmet restaurants, galleries, commerce, and the best Miami has to offer.