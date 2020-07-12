/
/
/
wynwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
124 Apartments for rent in Wynwood, Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
19 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
65 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
44 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,084
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
84 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,677
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
267 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 NE 29th St
35 Northeast 29th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT PERFECT LOCATION!!! WALKING DISTANCE TO DESIGN DISTRICT, WYNWOOD AND MIDTOWN CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2700 N Miami Ave
2700 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING STUDIOS!!!Conveniently located in the heart of The Wynwood Arts District, home to over art Galleries, Retail Stores, Antique Shops ,Eclectic Bars.Very close to Miami Beach, Miami International Airport,Brickell. Dowtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3250 Northeast 1st Avenue
3250 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3250 Northeast 1st Avenue Apt #706, Miami, FL 33137 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2531 NW 2nd Ave
2531 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,490
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300
3301 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is the Largest Penthouse in the Midtown 4 Condo. Featuring 20' high Ceilings with a Huge extended exterior terrace. Unit faces direct East with water views. But also has Floor to Ceiling windows facing North & South facing City Skylines.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3470 E Coast Ave
3470 East Coast Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dream location! In the heart of active social life in Miami. 1Be 1.5Ba with an oversized balcony with astonishing views of the city & the bay.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3315 NW 5th Ave
3315 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Discover elevated living in this newly built development conveniently located in the industrial enclave-turned-bona fide arts district of Wynwood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1
3401 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment fully furnished>>> 1 Bed/2 Baths + Den. Cable and WiFi Included with Rent! Amazing view and modern kitchen and layout. Full service building. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants, and nightlife of the design district.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
40 NW 34th Ter
40 Northwest 34th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMPECCABLE 1 BEDS 1 BAHT LIKE NEW, READY TO MOVE IN. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, STEPS FROM WYNWOOD, MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, AA ARENA, BRICKELL, SOUTH BEACH, SHOPS AND DESIGN DISTRICT. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. EASY TO SHOW.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
97 NW 27th St
97 Northwest 27th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Excellent single family home opportunity to rent in the heart of Wynwood. Total remodeled, new roof, new windows, new bathroom, new kitchen. Central AC unit. Modern Skylights for natural day lights. Has the potential to convert 3 space into a room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3449 NE 1st Ave
3449 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge two level 1,400 SQ FT 1 BD LOFT with great Midtown / City views. This feels like a single family home in midtown. Includes over sized balcony, granite counters, S/S appliances, custom window treatments, built-out closets, and 25' high windows.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
86 NW 33rd St
86 Northwest 33rd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated fully furnished property 2 bedroom 1 bath charming home. Two parking spaces. Huge backyard with tons of space to entertain. Located near major roadways Miami Beach. Down town,and shops.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
153 NW 29th St
153 Northwest 29th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,195
1- 6-month lease | Studio in the heart of Wynwood | All Utilities included |PLUS WIFI | Parking| Monthly or Weekly Rates |Easy application process | Pay by Credit or debit card if you wish. |
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2701 NW 1 Ave
2701 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
Live/Work Studio located at Wynwood Arts District. This is a great opportunity to live and work right at the heart of Wynwood and also to be close to the Beach and all the new restaurants, bars, stores, galleries, etc...
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3026 NW 1st
3026 Northwest 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home located in Wynwood, this house comes fully furnished in a very Miami style, presenting art works from Miami locals artists. Less than 2 years old with very unique features to enjoy the best of the city.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
82 NW 27th St
82 Northwest 27th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
TOTALLY REMODELED APARTMENT FOR RENT AT THE HEART OF WYNWOOD 2 BEDROOMS, 1 NEW BATHROOM, LIVING/DINING, NEW KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, VERY BRIGHT, POLISHED GRANITE FLOORS, FRESH PAINTED, CENTRAL AC, AMPLE CLOSETS, 1 PARKING SPACE ASSIGNED, GATED
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
401 NW 34th St
401 Northwest 34th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Impeccable 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, Like new, ready to move in.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
403 NW 34th St
403 Northwest 34th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Impeccable 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, Like new, ready to move in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3436 North Miami Avenue - 3440
3436 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$6,259
1000 sqft
Bottom floor retail spaces measuring 1,633 sq ft directly across The Shops at Midtown offers great street level exposure. The building has the upper floor painted in graffiti fitting into the surrounding neighborhood.
