124 Apartments for rent in Flagami, Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1005 NW 33 Avenue
1005 NW 33rd Ave, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
1005 Miami Unit - Property Id: 225540 Beautiful and spacious unit in Miami. Large 4 bed 3 bath recently constructed home. Fresh paint, lawn care, clean, up-to-date appliances. Master bedroom with en-suite bath.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
5298 NW 7th St
5298 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
Great building!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $500 deposit with approved credit, you don't need social for rent.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
5379 NW 7th St
5379 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,299
1 Bedroom
$1,548
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW BUILDING - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT PERFECT LOCATION - 5 MINUTES TO THE AIRPORT - 10 MINUTES TO BRICKELL/DOWNTOWN - 10 MINUTES TO DORAL - 15MIN TO THE BEACH CALL OR TEXT
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
12 Units Available
1951 NW South River Dr
1951 Northwest South River Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1256 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1951 NW South River Dr in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
801 NW 47th Ave
801 Northwest 47th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
598 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment ready for move in. 1 parking space. No pets allowed. Section 8.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2600 NW 14th St
2600 Northwest 14th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super spacious 2 bed, 1 bath with big open kitchen, tile throughout, being freshly painted and one assigned parking space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 NW 58th Ave
111 Northwest 58th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency unit behind main house. Independent entrance with a propane stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Washer and dryer on the premises. Rent includes water, electric, and wifi.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5099 NW 7th St
5099 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
For Rent 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, apartment at the Famous Blue Lagoon Condominium, AMAZING Blue Lagoon View. Laminated wood floors, Washer and Dryer in Unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6445 SW 6th St
6445 Southwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Tasteful 3 bedrooms and 1 bath family home in West Miami with lots of natural lights and two spacious living area, Excellent for entertainment. Water and electricity included ans well as washer and dryer and basic cable.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7066 Sw 4th St
7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
175 sqft
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5335 NW 3rd St
5335 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This is a Beautiful duplex (front side being rented), in a desired and centrally located area. Walking distance to Grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and much more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5055 NW 7th St
5055 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION-LOCATION! Private and Secure Condo in the Heart of Miami. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath , Washer/Dryer ,enclosed Balcony and Great View to the City. The Condo Includes; 1 Assigned Parking Space + Guest Parking + Two Walk-in Closets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4550 NW 9th St
4550 Northwest 9th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
Nice one bedroom unit centrally located. Yolanda Villas Condo is centrally located with easy access to the highway and shopping centers. There is a Gym and Swiming Pool in the complex.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
502 NW 43rd Ct
502 NW 43rd Ct, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing completely, remodeled large duplex home, 3b/2ba with washer/dryer/office area. Brand new kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, porcelain floors, granite counter tops, and redone modern bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5893 SW 3 Street
5893 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Corner lot. Nice kitchen and back patio. Ceiling fans. One car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
1861 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE, R1710
1861 Northwest South River Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrazas offers you private access to the natural splendors the Miami River District and that of neighboring E.G. Sewell Park. Start your day with a sunrise walk through hardwood hammocks among some of the oldest trees in Florida.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
635 SW 64 Ave
635 Southwest 64th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful one bedroom apartment, close to 8 Street. Rent includes water, garbage and electricity. Landlord will allow one pet under 20 pounds.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6420 Tamiami Canal Rd
6420 Tamiami Canal Road, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful one-story house, 3 Beds 2 baths plus Den, in a desirable area, near to Shopping Centers, Highways, MIA. Partially remodeled, freshly painted in and out, new appliances, fenced-in patio. No association, ready to move in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6840 NW 7th St
6840 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
730 sqft
Apartment 1 Bedroom Move in 48H in MIami 33126 - Property Id: 316481 5 mins to the International Miami Airport, 5 to Coral Gables, and 10 to Downtown Miami/Brickell. The apartment is unfurnished, no carpet, big washer & dryer inside the unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5429 NW 7th St
5429 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,332
500 sqft
Apartment Studio Move in 48H in MIami 33126 - Property Id: 316495 *** PRICE LISTED REFLECTS 2 MONTHS FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL IN 16 MONTHS CONTRACT *** 5 mins to the Miami International Airport, 10 mins to Downtown, Coral Gables and Doral, and 20 mins
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
1871 Northwest South River Drive - 1, Unit 1904
1871 Northwest South River Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1871 Northwest South River Drive - 1, Unit 1904 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Flagami
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
$
22 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLCoral Terrace, FLWest Miami, FLWestchester, FLFountainebleau, FLMiami Springs, FLBrownsville, FLSouth Miami, FLGlenvar Heights, FLOlympia Heights, FLUniversity Park, FLSweetwater, FLWest Little River, FLKendall, FLSunset, FLMiami Beach, FLPinewood, FLMiami Shores, FL