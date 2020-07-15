Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
318 Apartments For Rent Near BC
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
66 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,774
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$2,010
897 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,209
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,487
1585 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,588
1684 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens and designer bathrooms. Community includes a party room, spa and business center. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment along Las Olas Boulevard. Near Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
230 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
297 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1134 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
283 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
30 Units Available
River Oaks
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
44 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
914 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
24 Units Available
Tarpon River
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
158 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
79 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,984
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,944
1174 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
36 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
27 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,539
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,909
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
103 Units Available
Progresso Village
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,554
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,942
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,620
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
428 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,602
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,945
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Vu New River
510 SE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,494
1415 sqft
Come and visit our luxury apartments in Fort Lauderdale, FL, located at the core of the central business district and minutes away from the hip city scene of Las Olas Boulevard.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,557
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
19 Units Available
River Oaks
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.