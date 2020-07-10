Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM

327 Apartments for rent in Miami, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
$
23 Units Available
Allapattah
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Little Havana
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,718
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,458
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
$
13 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
53 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,481
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
36 Units Available
Coral Gate
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,853
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1045 sqft
Within The Aura, you'll find the latest, most inviting apartment rental favorite in Miami's ultimate neighborhood - Coral Gables.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
82 Units Available
Wynwood
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,677
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
4 Units Available
Brickell
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,865
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1044 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
161 Units Available
Park West
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Flagami
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
4 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
93 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
242 Units Available
Overtown
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
160 Units Available
Golden Pines
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
270 Units Available
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
102 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
24 Units Available
Golden Pines
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,634
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
90 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1333 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
19 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Brickell
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,359
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
48 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.

July 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami stand at $1,078 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Miami over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Miami rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Miami, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Miami is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Miami fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 1 BedroomsMiami 1 BedroomsMiami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami Accessible ApartmentsMiami Accessible ApartmentsMiami Accessible ApartmentsMiami Apartments under $1,000Miami Apartments under $1,000Miami Apartments under $1,000Miami Apartments under $1,100Miami Apartments under $1,100Miami Apartments under $900Miami Apartments under $900
    Miami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GymMiami Apartments with GymMiami Apartments with GymMiami Apartments with GymMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with Pool
    Miami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Cheap PlacesMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Furnished ApartmentsMiami Furnished ApartmentsMiami Furnished ApartmentsMiami Luxury PlacesMiami Luxury PlacesMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio ApartmentsMiami Studio ApartmentsMiami Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
    Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
    Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
    FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
    WynwoodUpper East Side

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
    Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
    Sheridan Technical College