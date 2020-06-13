797 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL

Moving to Brownsville

If you're planning to settle in Brownsville, then you've made the right choice. This city has been ranked as a very livable area because of its stable housing market, low cost of living and local amenities. Let's not forget its pleasant sunny weather as well.

Apartment Rentals

You might think that due to its high population density, it would be difficult to find apartments in Brownsville, right? Well, good luck for you because the vacancy rate for apartments in this city is high. Unlike other cities, renters make up most of the housing market in this place while owned houses make up only a small percentage. There are lots of vacant rental places for you to choose from and it will be easy to snatch one that suits your needs. But don't be too complacent. Better bring the basic requirements when hunting for a place to stay. There may be a lot of choices but finding the right place for you isn't always easy.

Transportation

Brownsville has a total of two airports and five Amtrak train stations within 30 miles of the city center. Miami also has three major transit systems that serve as one of the major transportation of the people. The MetroBus system provides transportation services throughout all of Miami-Dade County 365 days a year. There are several bus stations for this system in Brownsville. The MetroRail is an elevated rapid transit system. It provides service to the Miami International Airport (MIA). The MetroMover is a free electrically powered people mover system that connects with MetroBus and MetroRail at various locations. These systems are conveniently located at major points throughout Miami. However, most of the people in this city still drive their own cars when going to work despite the availability of these systems. People who take the bus and other public transportation make up the second to the largest percentage, while those who carpool or walk to work make up the smallest percentage. The average commute time for this city is around 27-35 minutes for one way trips.

Health

If you want to move into a new city, getting to know not just the place but also the people is crucial as well. One way of getting to know the people is through their health. This is because one's health directly mirrors one's lifestyle and habits. This is important because other people's lifestyle can influence yours as well. In terms of this aspect, the people of Brownsville are relatively healthy. This city has slightly more active adults and high school students compared to the national average. Also, it has one of the lowest obesity rates in the entire nation. The diabetes rate is below average as well. This reflects the people's healthy and active lifestyles and brings about positive results.