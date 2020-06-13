797 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL📍
Brownsville is part of Miami-Dade county and is located in the southeastern part of Florida. It has a population of more than 15,000 in just 2.27 square miles of land area. It has a very high population density with more than 6,000 people per square mile. Of course, this is Florida we're talking about. So, it makes sense that so many people are attracted to living there. After all, the weather is fantastic nearly year round! If you do plan on moving to the Brownsville area, better bring out the sunscreen and shades because you can expect summer and sunny weather almost all year round.
If you're planning to settle in Brownsville, then you've made the right choice. This city has been ranked as a very livable area because of its stable housing market, low cost of living and local amenities. Let's not forget its pleasant sunny weather as well.
Apartment Rentals
You might think that due to its high population density, it would be difficult to find apartments in Brownsville, right? Well, good luck for you because the vacancy rate for apartments in this city is high. Unlike other cities, renters make up most of the housing market in this place while owned houses make up only a small percentage. There are lots of vacant rental places for you to choose from and it will be easy to snatch one that suits your needs. But don't be too complacent. Better bring the basic requirements when hunting for a place to stay. There may be a lot of choices but finding the right place for you isn't always easy.
Transportation
Brownsville has a total of two airports and five Amtrak train stations within 30 miles of the city center. Miami also has three major transit systems that serve as one of the major transportation of the people. The MetroBus system provides transportation services throughout all of Miami-Dade County 365 days a year. There are several bus stations for this system in Brownsville. The MetroRail is an elevated rapid transit system. It provides service to the Miami International Airport (MIA). The MetroMover is a free electrically powered people mover system that connects with MetroBus and MetroRail at various locations. These systems are conveniently located at major points throughout Miami. However, most of the people in this city still drive their own cars when going to work despite the availability of these systems. People who take the bus and other public transportation make up the second to the largest percentage, while those who carpool or walk to work make up the smallest percentage. The average commute time for this city is around 27-35 minutes for one way trips.
Health
If you want to move into a new city, getting to know not just the place but also the people is crucial as well. One way of getting to know the people is through their health. This is because one's health directly mirrors one's lifestyle and habits. This is important because other people's lifestyle can influence yours as well. In terms of this aspect, the people of Brownsville are relatively healthy. This city has slightly more active adults and high school students compared to the national average. Also, it has one of the lowest obesity rates in the entire nation. The diabetes rate is below average as well. This reflects the people's healthy and active lifestyles and brings about positive results.
One of the most important things you can research when moving to a new place is the neighborhoods there. You'll want to make sure you end up living somewhere that makes you happy! Check out more about Brownsville neighborhoods below.
Southern Brownsville: Southern Brownsville is bounded to the south by Airport Expy. This part of town has tons of parks, so it's definitely a place where neighbors know each other and spend time together. There are several train stops in this part of town, so it's a convenient place for commuters.
Northern Brownsville: Northern Brownsville is mainly residential, so if you're looking for a place with quiet homes, this section of the city is right for you. It has its own attractions, too, like the African Cultural Heritage Center.
The rental apartments in this neighborhood are most commonly small to medium sized. Each home has an average of 3-4 bedrooms. The most common types are single detached family homes and apartment complexes.
Parks
There are numerous parks and they serve as some of the major attractions in this city. Located down south near Northwest 45th street is Glenwood Park. Located near the center between Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 27th Avenue is Brownsville Park. Also near the center and Northwest 25th Park is Lincoln Gardens Park. At the very eastern part of the city, near the Northwest 22nd Avenue is Olinda Park. And at the very northern part near the Northwest 62nd Street is Martin Luther King Park. These facilities provide a variety of activities such as camping, picnics, hiking, sports activities and more.
Restaurants
If you love food, Brownsville is the place to be. It is the home of a number of famous restaurants in Miami. Located along Northwest 36th Street are Pinnacle Plaza, Pop's Pizza and Subs and Studio 60. You will find the El Sembrador along the Northwest 25th Avenue. On the Northwest 17th Ave, you will find the Snappers Fish and Chicken. For coffee lovers, caf shops are available as well. Some of them are Mercedes Coffee Shop, Cleopatra Caf, Rio Verde Cafeteria, Supremo Specialty Coffee, Vanessa's Caf and many more. Major fast food restaurants such as KFC, McDonald's, Wendy's and Subway are available as well.
Entertainment
There are also a variety of entertainment places in the city besides parks. For art lovers, the Fish Art and Alberto Linero Gallery can be seen here. Along the Northwest 32nd Avenue, the Sunstar Theaters can be located. Also, numerous basketball courts can be located throughout the whole city. This just shows how much the people are into physical activities and sports.
Fun in the Sun
The highest average temperature during the summer is 84?F. The coldest average temperature, usually at February, is 69?F. Besides its weather, one of the best perks about Brownsville is that it's only a short drive away from Miami Beach, which is one of the major attractions in the state of Florida.