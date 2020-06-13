Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

797 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL

Last updated June 13
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
2907 NW 51st Ter
2907 Northwest 51st Terrace, Brownsville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
Completely remodeled lovely home - Property Id: 291036 Completely remodeled lovely home in a quite street near the Miami International Airport. The house has 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom with an open floor plan.

Last updated June 13
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
3060 NW 50th St
3060 Northwest 50th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1232 sqft
Amazing opportunity to lease a beautiful 3/1 - Property Id: 284590 An amazing opportunity to lease a beautiful 3-bedroom 1-bathroom single-family house with a remodeled bathroom, kitchen and new floor tiles along with a big yard & ample parking.

Last updated June 13
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
1974 NW 49th St
1974 Northwest 49th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1063 sqft
SMALL SINGLE HOUSE, ONLY 985 s/f - Property Id: 283487 NICE AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TILE FLOORS AND NEWER APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN.

Last updated June 13
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
1920 Nw 47th Street
1920 Northwest 47th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
738 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lauderhill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent.

Last updated April 4
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
2103 NW 57th St
2103 Northwest 57th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH - Property Id: 237410 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH READY TO SHOW, VERY CLOSE TO INNOVATION DISTRICT THE NEW MAGIC CITY PROJECT, EASY TO SHOW DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.

Last updated January 1
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
2240 NW 51st St
2240 Northwest 51st Street, Brownsville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Come relax in your completely remodeled single home with a fenced back yard and stainless steel appliances! Close to major highways and public transportation!
Results within 1 mile of Brownsville

Last updated June 13
Model City
1 Unit Available
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel

Last updated June 13
Allapattah
1 Unit Available
1520 NW 28th St
1520 Northwest 28th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1135 sqft
3/2 single family home with great big backyard - Property Id: 299831 Spacious 3/2 single family home with great big backyard! This gated house features a split floor plan and a renovated kitchen.

Last updated June 13
Essex Village
1 Unit Available
821 NE 2nd Pl
821 Northeast 2nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled! - Property Id: 286576 Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled!! Brand New Equipment, Gorgeous new tile floor and Impact windows through out the house. Don't miss out on the great house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13
Model City
1 Unit Available
1749 nw 40 st
1749 Northwest 40th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1309 sqft
Available 07/01/20 For Rent Duplex 2/1 W/D, Private Yard - Property Id: 292469 FOR RENT Freshly painted Duplex 2/1, W/D private yard. Tenant pays electricity. Available to live in July 10, 2020. 1st month & Security Deposit moves you in.

Last updated June 13
Model City
1 Unit Available
1172 NW 60th Street
1172 Northwest 60th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1146 sqft
Centrally Located Miami Home - Totally remodeled home in Miami, centrally located, stainless steel new appliances, freshly painted, like new, pristine family home, 3 bed 2 bath nice layout, to see please call agent Steve Chacon at 786-326-7687.

Last updated June 13
Model City
1 Unit Available
1355 NW 43 ST #1
1355 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Video & photos are old and don't show new floors, kitchen, bath. Two bedrooms, porch/living room, kitchen & bath. Lower unit of a two story duplex. Brand new high end bathroom and kitchen. Includes private back yard and large storage shed.

Last updated June 13
Model City
1 Unit Available
1231 Northwest 61st Street
1231 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
1231 Northwest 61st Street Apt #1, Miami, FL 33142 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 12
Allapattah
1 Unit Available
1339 NW 34th St
1339 Northwest 34th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS DUPLEX IN ALLAPAHTTAH - Property Id: 264850 Brand new construction property never lived in. Open kitchen with quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. Tile thru out entire house washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
1822 NW 73 St
1822 NW 73rd St, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice Duplex . Close to major streets and highways. Has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Sits on a large lot great for entertaining family and friends. Has its own independent driveway. Property is been updating and will be ready in a few days. Easy to show.

Last updated June 13
Allapattah
1 Unit Available
2001 NW 33rd St
2001 Northwest 33rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is a 1 bedroom unit in a triplex home, with a 3 bedroom (main) and studio, both are rented. Water and electricity are included in the rent price. The unit does not come with a parking spot.

Last updated June 13
Model City
1 Unit Available
921 NW 56th St
921 Northwest 56th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This is a very central location in Miami. With wonderful lighting! The property is gated, and the 3/2 layout is extremely functional. Overall, a great home in a central location

Last updated June 13
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
2348 NW 67th St
2348 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great lay out 3 bedroom for rent. This property is in front of a public park. Conveniently and centrally located. The property recently updated.

Last updated June 13
Edgewater Park
1 Unit Available
465 S Royal Poinciana Blvd
465 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Excellent 2/2 condo for rent in Miami Springs! Unit is on the ground floor on a corner. Features tiled flooring, central A/C, 2 parking spaces, centrally located. Tenant must provide credit/background check for landlord approval.

Last updated June 13
Model City
1 Unit Available
1060 NW 47 ST
1060 Northwest 47th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom. No dining room, Just essentials. Open the front door to your kitchen area. To your left, you have your bathroom with shower(no tub) TO the right of your Kitchen, you will find the bedroom with two large closets.

Last updated June 13
Allapattah
1 Unit Available
2536 NW 24th St
2536 Northwest 24th Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. New laminted floors. Washer and dryer in the unit. Close to 836

Last updated June 13
Allapattah
1 Unit Available
1605 NW 26th St
1605 Northwest 26th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great location. Home has gated entry with ample parking space. Has 3 beds / 1 bath with a big yard. Rapid approval. You can move in two days . You must see!!!

Last updated April 4
Allapattah
1 Unit Available
1523 NW 32rd Street
1523 NW 32nd St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1485 sqft
3/2 house for rent in upcoming allapattah - Property Id: 100039 Recently updated bathroom and brand new central ac , house has large dining and living room area for a big family 5 minutes away from midtown shops and wynwood art district and

Last updated June 13
Model City
1 Unit Available
5243 NW 11th Ave
5243 NW 11th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This Lovely corner 2 bedrooms 1 Bathroom is very clean and cozy! New Central A/c. Tile floors. Minutes from 95. The property sits in front of a grocery store. Minimum score of 625.
City GuideBrownsville
Brownsville is an interesting town in terms of development and transportation. The city has a transit-centered housing development called "Brownsville Transit Village," which means that the town constructed 5 high rise residential buildings, each with retail on their bottom floors, all surrounding the city's metro station. It's one of the only developments like it in the world!

Brownsville is part of Miami-Dade county and is located in the southeastern part of Florida. It has a population of more than 15,000 in just 2.27 square miles of land area. It has a very high population density with more than 6,000 people per square mile. Of course, this is Florida we're talking about. So, it makes sense that so many people are attracted to living there. After all, the weather is fantastic nearly year round! If you do plan on moving to the Brownsville area, better bring out the sunscreen and shades because you can expect summer and sunny weather almost all year round.

Moving to Brownsville

If you're planning to settle in Brownsville, then you've made the right choice. This city has been ranked as a very livable area because of its stable housing market, low cost of living and local amenities. Let's not forget its pleasant sunny weather as well.

Apartment Rentals

You might think that due to its high population density, it would be difficult to find apartments in Brownsville, right? Well, good luck for you because the vacancy rate for apartments in this city is high. Unlike other cities, renters make up most of the housing market in this place while owned houses make up only a small percentage. There are lots of vacant rental places for you to choose from and it will be easy to snatch one that suits your needs. But don't be too complacent. Better bring the basic requirements when hunting for a place to stay. There may be a lot of choices but finding the right place for you isn't always easy.

Transportation

Brownsville has a total of two airports and five Amtrak train stations within 30 miles of the city center. Miami also has three major transit systems that serve as one of the major transportation of the people. The MetroBus system provides transportation services throughout all of Miami-Dade County 365 days a year. There are several bus stations for this system in Brownsville. The MetroRail is an elevated rapid transit system. It provides service to the Miami International Airport (MIA). The MetroMover is a free electrically powered people mover system that connects with MetroBus and MetroRail at various locations. These systems are conveniently located at major points throughout Miami. However, most of the people in this city still drive their own cars when going to work despite the availability of these systems. People who take the bus and other public transportation make up the second to the largest percentage, while those who carpool or walk to work make up the smallest percentage. The average commute time for this city is around 27-35 minutes for one way trips.

Health

If you want to move into a new city, getting to know not just the place but also the people is crucial as well. One way of getting to know the people is through their health. This is because one's health directly mirrors one's lifestyle and habits. This is important because other people's lifestyle can influence yours as well. In terms of this aspect, the people of Brownsville are relatively healthy. This city has slightly more active adults and high school students compared to the national average. Also, it has one of the lowest obesity rates in the entire nation. The diabetes rate is below average as well. This reflects the people's healthy and active lifestyles and brings about positive results.

Neighborhoods in Brownsville

One of the most important things you can research when moving to a new place is the neighborhoods there. You'll want to make sure you end up living somewhere that makes you happy! Check out more about Brownsville neighborhoods below.

Southern Brownsville: Southern Brownsville is bounded to the south by Airport Expy. This part of town has tons of parks, so it's definitely a place where neighbors know each other and spend time together. There are several train stops in this part of town, so it's a convenient place for commuters.

Northern Brownsville: Northern Brownsville is mainly residential, so if you're looking for a place with quiet homes, this section of the city is right for you. It has its own attractions, too, like the African Cultural Heritage Center.

Living in Brownsville

The rental apartments in this neighborhood are most commonly small to medium sized. Each home has an average of 3-4 bedrooms. The most common types are single detached family homes and apartment complexes.

Parks

There are numerous parks and they serve as some of the major attractions in this city. Located down south near Northwest 45th street is Glenwood Park. Located near the center between Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 27th Avenue is Brownsville Park. Also near the center and Northwest 25th Park is Lincoln Gardens Park. At the very eastern part of the city, near the Northwest 22nd Avenue is Olinda Park. And at the very northern part near the Northwest 62nd Street is Martin Luther King Park. These facilities provide a variety of activities such as camping, picnics, hiking, sports activities and more.

Restaurants

If you love food, Brownsville is the place to be. It is the home of a number of famous restaurants in Miami. Located along Northwest 36th Street are Pinnacle Plaza, Pop's Pizza and Subs and Studio 60. You will find the El Sembrador along the Northwest 25th Avenue. On the Northwest 17th Ave, you will find the Snappers Fish and Chicken. For coffee lovers, caf shops are available as well. Some of them are Mercedes Coffee Shop, Cleopatra Caf, Rio Verde Cafeteria, Supremo Specialty Coffee, Vanessa's Caf and many more. Major fast food restaurants such as KFC, McDonald's, Wendy's and Subway are available as well.

Entertainment

There are also a variety of entertainment places in the city besides parks. For art lovers, the Fish Art and Alberto Linero Gallery can be seen here. Along the Northwest 32nd Avenue, the Sunstar Theaters can be located. Also, numerous basketball courts can be located throughout the whole city. This just shows how much the people are into physical activities and sports.

Fun in the Sun

The highest average temperature during the summer is 84?F. The coldest average temperature, usually at February, is 69?F. Besides its weather, one of the best perks about Brownsville is that it's only a short drive away from Miami Beach, which is one of the major attractions in the state of Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brownsville?
The average rent price for Brownsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,780.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brownsville?
Some of the colleges located in the Brownsville area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brownsville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brownsville from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

