Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

95 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Miami, FL

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$959
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,011
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
9 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
8262 NE 1 AV 9
8262 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st and Security! Renovated 1/1! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 315138 1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income! Renovated one bedroom and one bath apartment. Third floor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
62 NE 78th St
62 Northeast 78th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fully remodeled studio in the heart of Little River, just off NE 79th st and NE 2nd Avenue. Owner pays water and trash. The apartment is fully updated with new floors, kitchens, and bathrooms. Located on a quiet street. Ready to move in immediately.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Allapattah
1531 Northwest 16th Avenue
1531 Northwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
400 sqft
Beautiful, completely renovated building in the heart of Miami, Florida. Located in Allapattah, the building is walking distance to Miami's Health District (Jackson Hospital, Veterans Hospital, University of Miami Medical School).

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Model City
1774 Northwest 46th Street - Back
1774 Northwest 46th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1574 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1774 Northwest 46th Street - Back in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Flagami
111 NW 58th Ave
111 Northwest 58th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency unit behind main house. Independent entrance with a propane stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Washer and dryer on the premises. Rent includes water, electric, and wifi.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Silver Bluff
2615 Southwest 22nd Avenue - 10
2615 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Great deal on a great location and spacious 1br/1ba. Clean and freshly painted! Just moments away from Mary brickell village, Brickell and Downtown, Coconut Grove and major interstates as well as public transportation.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
645 NE 77th St
645 Northeast 77th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY REMODELED STUDIO! SPORTING MODERN WOOD FLOORS, GREAT KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW BLINDS AND MUCH MORE. LAUNDRY IN BUILDING, ASSIGNED PARKING AND WATERFRONT POOL!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
6743 NW 2nd Ct
6743 Northwest 2nd Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Large Studio totally remodeled with separate bedroom with parking space in a gated building. Comfortable ready to live Excellent condition 2 adults max occupancy. Move in first + 2 months security deposit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
53 NE 49th St
53 Northeast 49th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,075
FREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!! Remodeled studio. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRICITY, & PEST CONTROL SERVICE ONCE A MONTH.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Flagami
7066 Sw 4th St
7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
175 sqft
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
40 NW 34th Ter
40 Northwest 34th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMPECCABLE 1 BEDS 1 BAHT LIKE NEW, READY TO MOVE IN. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, STEPS FROM WYNWOOD, MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, AA ARENA, BRICKELL, SOUTH BEACH, SHOPS AND DESIGN DISTRICT. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
560 NE 67th St
560 Northeast 67th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,100
Great Studio in the Mimo area, completely renovated with stainless steal appliances. Only 5 apartments in this building with on site laundry. One property in from Biscayne Blvd, great area walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops and park.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Model City
4651 NW 16th Ave
4651 Northwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Ready to move-in first-floor unit 1 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Tenants must have 620+ Credit Scored, a background report, employment verification, and proof of income. PETS ALLOW with $250 Deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
700 SW 51st Ave
700 Southwest 51st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready! Efficiency (converted garage) apartment with a spacious courtyard area with a private & separate entrance. All utilities are included in the rent; electric, water, lawn service, & sewer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
156 NW 62nd St
156 Northwest 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRICITY, AND TRASH INCLUDED! Beautiful, fully remodeled studio-apartment available near the Design District / Upper Eastside / MiMo District. Easy access to public transportation. All utilities included except cable/internet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
2300 W Flagler St - 20
2300 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
300 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment on a third floor. Plenty of natural light. There are no elevators, no security guard. Building is kept locked at all times. Landlord pays for water and trash.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Bluff
2441 SW 27th Ave
2441 Southwest 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
BEAUTIFUL,REMODELED,1ST FLOOR STUDIO APT,NEXT TO MIRACLE MILE,METRO RAIL,COCONUT GROVE,DOWN TOWN,BEACHES,NEW A/C,TILE FLOORS,1 TO 2 PERSONS MAX,NO PETS,NO SMOKING,PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT,PAY STUBBS,CR REPORT,POLICE REPORT.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Model City
1060 NW 47 ST
1060 Northwest 47th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom. No dining room, Just essentials. Open the front door to your kitchen area. To your left, you have your bathroom with shower(no tub) TO the right of your Kitchen, you will find the bedroom with two large closets.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
2701 NW 1 Ave
2701 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
Live/Work Studio located at Wynwood Arts District. This is a great opportunity to live and work right at the heart of Wynwood and also to be close to the Beach and all the new restaurants, bars, stores, galleries, etc...

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
5305 Biscayne Blvd
5305 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$975
Studio for rent in Miami's Upper Eastside. Located close to Miami Design District, Wynwood and is a gated complex. Rapid approval. FIRST LAST AND SECURITY , PET FRIENDLY

July 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami stand at $1,078 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Miami over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Miami rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Miami, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Miami is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Miami fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

