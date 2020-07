Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service yoga

What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community. With its pristine tropical landscape, vibrant social scene, and indulgent amenities, Modera Edgewater offers you all the feelings of a vacation destination, and all the makings of the perfect, carefree life.Seated just 100 yards from Miamis picturesque shoreline, in the heart of one of the hottest locations in the city, this 8-story community is comprised of 297 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes overflowing with style and excitement. From amenities that include a rooftop pool deck with scenic views, to high-end features from quartz countertops to custom cabinetry, Modera Edgewater offers a living experience that is as lavish as it gets in a location youll never want to leave.And of course, once you move here, you wont have to.Located near downtown, Midtown, Wynwood, and the Design District, youll be surrounded by Miami splendor in every direction. Snag some treats at Bunnie Cakes, satisfy your Cuban craving at Latin Caf 2000, or just take in a few moments of solitude at the beach which is only a pebbles toss away.With everything from the sand and surf to Miamis sultry nightlife close by, and an array of amenities at your beck and call, Modera Edgewater is the perfect synthesis of life on the ocean and in the center of it all.