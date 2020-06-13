/
miami springs
832 Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL📍
Miami Springs
541 DEER RUN, ,
541 Deer Run, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Gorgeous half acre 4/2 Golf Course Across Street - Property Id: 297436 Gorgeous property across street from golf course. Beautiful community minutes from Miami Airport. Downtown and Brickell area is about 10 minute drive. 9 foot deep pool.
Miami Springs
420 Falcon Avenue
420 Falcon Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Miami Springs Home - Property Id: 297111 HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE 8/1/2020: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, plus office/den and bonus room with private fenced yard in quiet Miami Springs neighborhood.
Miami Springs
375 De Soto Dr
375 De Soto Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Updated 1940's Spanish style Miami Springs home dripping with charm - Great layout with natural light flowing throughout and lush fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining.
Miami Springs
80 Carlisle Dr
80 Carlisle Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
New kitchen, floors, wood fenced , quite and safe neighborhood.
Miami Springs
4700 NW 84th Ave
4700 NW 84th Ave, Miami Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral.
Edgewater Park
465 S Royal Poinciana Blvd
465 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Excellent 2/2 condo for rent in Miami Springs! Unit is on the ground floor on a corner. Features tiled flooring, central A/C, 2 parking spaces, centrally located. Tenant must provide credit/background check for landlord approval.
Miami Springs
155 Nahkoda Dr
155 Nahkoda Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WOW WHAT A FIND IN MIAMI SPRINGS!!! REMOLDED, WELL KEPT, UPDATED KITCHEN, 2 BEDROOMS/1 BATH HOME IN MIAMI SPRINGS.
Miami Springs
1001 Oriole Ave
1001 Oriole Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious home in Miami Springs! Property is a corner lot with a large yard, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living/dining room, wood floors and so much more! Credit, background check and employment verification are required. Non-smokers only.
Miami Springs
1102 Meadowlark Ave
1102 Meadowlark Ave, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely remodeled corner house with an open floor plan, owners thought of all details when remodeling this beauty.
Miami Springs
4745 NW 84 Ct
4745 NW 84th Ct, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Bright, Clean, Open and Airy Floor Plan, describes this amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in the Heart of the Doral. Condo features: Tile floors through-out, Quarts countertops in both kitchen and bath.
Miami Springs
372 Payne Dr
372 Payne Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES MIAMI SPRINGS.
1331 W 33 Street
1331 West 33rd Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom - Property Id: 210849 The house is completely remodeled.
Essex Village
821 NE 2nd Pl
821 Northeast 2nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled! - Property Id: 286576 Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled!! Brand New Equipment, Gorgeous new tile floor and Impact windows through out the house. Don't miss out on the great house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
2725 W Okeechobee Rd
2725 Okeechobee Road, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fantastic 2/1 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Unit features an upgraded kitchen, recently painted, tile floors throughout, central A/C unit, laundry facilities in place. Excellent location and rapid approval.
Miami International Airport
4640 NW 84th avenue
4640 NW 84th Ave, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
BRAND NEW UNIT LOCATED IN DORAL DOWNTOWN, CLOSE TO PARKS, RESTAURANTS, CITY PLACE, PUBLIX. COURTESY TROLLY TO MAKE YOUR LIFE MORE CONFORTABLE AND ESIER. IT ALSO HAS THE FREBEE APPLICATION FOR THE EXCLUSIVE USE OF RESIDENCES OF DOWNTOWN DORAL.
8212 NW 51ST TER
8212 NW 51st Ter, Miami-Dade County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
Luxuary house for rent .This stunning 3-story, 4400 square foot model offers 7 bedrooms, 7 baths 1/2 bath, family room, balcony upstairs with a BBQ, double garage. Spacious area that combines the family room, dining room, and kitchen.
Hialeah Acres
274 E 9th St
274 East 9th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Amazing and completely renovated 1 bedroom apartment. Unit has central A/C , New Kitchen, New Bathroom, new Flooring, new windows and much more. Unit does have 1 reserved parking space and washer and dryer are on site.
Seminola City
560 W 22 St.
560 West 22nd Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Very nice freshly painted unit with NO ASSOCIATION, located close to Hialeah Expressway, Red Road and businesses. Features a living/dining area, kitchen with nice countertop and cabinets, master bedroom with walking closet and full bathroom.
Trojan Park
2601 W 12th Ave
2601 West 12th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
NEW CONSTRUCTION. MODERN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNITS WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN EACH UNIT. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO OKEECHOBEE RD AND THE PALMETTO (826 EXPWY).
Hialeah Acres
120 W 18th St
120 West 18th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT EFFICIENCY WITH EVERYTHING INCLUIDED. wonderfull rent in the heart of hialeah near to okeechobee rd and more come to see it.
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
