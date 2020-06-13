366 Apartments for rent in Miami, FL with balcony
When it comes to pure sizzle, it's tough to top Miami. With a tropical climate, world-famous beach, next-level nightlife, and more Spanish speakers than a Telemundo talk show, this city is a multicultural, international icon. There's just 36 square miles of real estate for the city's 400,000 residents, but that acreage seems really minute when you consider the Miami metro area's population of roughly 2.5 million people. Yep, finding your perfect place here will take some buena suerte (good...
Having trouble with Craigslist Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Miami renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.