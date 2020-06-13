Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

366 Apartments for rent in Miami, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Overtown
266 Units Available
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
$
Allapattah
14 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
$
International Gardens
4 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Flagami
117 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,554
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Miami Central Business District
65 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
West Miami
234 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Doral Landings East
16 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,553
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wynwood
63 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,683
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Roads
9 Units Available
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
934 sqft
Lombardy Apartment Rentals is CFH Group's newest apartment community located in the the sought-after neighborhood of The Roads in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$806
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Golden Pines
33 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Golden Pines
19 Units Available
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,860
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,997
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Brickell
30 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,559
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,409
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Edgewater
62 Units Available
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,983
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1146 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
City Guide for Miami, FL

When it comes to pure sizzle, it’s tough to top Miami. With a tropical climate, world-famous beach, next-level nightlife, and more Spanish speakers than a Telemundo talk show, this city is a multicultural, international icon. There’s just 36 square miles of real estate for the city’s 400,000 residents, but that acreage seems really minute when you consider the Miami metro area’s population of roughly 2.5 million people. Yep, finding your perfect place here will take some buena suerte (good...

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Miami, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Miami renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

