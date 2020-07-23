/
miami dade county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:28 AM
3029 Apartments for rent in Miami-Dade County, FL📍
25 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
203 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
179 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,523
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
3 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
17 Units Available
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,548
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
36 Units Available
Flagami
850 Living Miami
850 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,774
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1071 sqft
850 Living is the brand new urban development you’ve imagined. Nestled in the heart of a tranquil neighborhood in Miami, FL, this newly constructed community is intended for those who desire a newly refined lifestyle.
32 Units Available
Brickell
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,470
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
4 Units Available
Pinewood
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,143
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
34 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,089
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,343
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
46 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,513
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
108 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,554
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
154 Units Available
Golden Pines
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
77 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1190 sqft
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
7 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1283 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
91 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,600
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
16 Units Available
Little Havana
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.
78 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,614
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
47 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
18 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
14 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,995
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
16 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
28 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,599
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
42 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,411
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,529
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Miami-Dade County area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines have apartments for rent.
