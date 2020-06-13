Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

621 Apartments for rent in Gladeview, FL

Gladeview
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated

Gladeview
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.

Gladeview
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
1822 NW 73 St
1822 NW 73rd St, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice Duplex . Close to major streets and highways. Has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Sits on a large lot great for entertaining family and friends. Has its own independent driveway. Property is been updating and will be ready in a few days. Easy to show.

Gladeview
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
2348 NW 67th St
2348 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great lay out 3 bedroom for rent. This property is in front of a public park. Conveniently and centrally located. The property recently updated.

Gladeview
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
7631 NW 12th Ct
7631 Northwest 12th Court, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Beautiful remodel house - Property Id: 245528 Absolutely stunning open floor plan home. It have been completely updated with new kitchen, bathroom, new a/c, new appliances, fresh painted. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Gladeview

Model City
Model City
1 Unit Available
773 NW 61 ST
773 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Move In With One Month! Wonderful 4/2 Home! - Property Id: 299437 Move In With One Month!!! Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape!

Essex Village
Essex Village
1 Unit Available
821 NE 2nd Pl
821 Northeast 2nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled! - Property Id: 286576 Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled!! Brand New Equipment, Gorgeous new tile floor and Impact windows through out the house. Don't miss out on the great house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Brownsville
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
2907 NW 51st Ter
2907 Northwest 51st Terrace, Brownsville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
Completely remodeled lovely home - Property Id: 291036 Completely remodeled lovely home in a quite street near the Miami International Airport. The house has 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom with an open floor plan.

Miami Shores
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.

Brownsville
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
3060 NW 50th St
3060 Northwest 50th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1232 sqft
Amazing opportunity to lease a beautiful 3/1 - Property Id: 284590 An amazing opportunity to lease a beautiful 3-bedroom 1-bathroom single-family house with a remodeled bathroom, kitchen and new floor tiles along with a big yard & ample parking.

Brownsville
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
1974 NW 49th St
1974 Northwest 49th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1063 sqft
SMALL SINGLE HOUSE, ONLY 985 s/f - Property Id: 283487 NICE AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TILE FLOORS AND NEWER APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN.

Model City
Model City
1 Unit Available
1172 NW 60th Street
1172 Northwest 60th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1146 sqft
Centrally Located Miami Home - Totally remodeled home in Miami, centrally located, stainless steel new appliances, freshly painted, like new, pristine family home, 3 bed 2 bath nice layout, to see please call agent Steve Chacon at 786-326-7687.

Little Haiti
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP

West Little River
West Little River
1 Unit Available
76 NW 85th St
76 Northwest 85th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2491 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . rent includes electricity and water. credit and income check required. large yard . Unit on left side of building through white fence. easy to show

Model City
Model City
1 Unit Available
1231 Northwest 61st Street
1231 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
1231 Northwest 61st Street Apt #1, Miami, FL 33142 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

West Little River
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1732 Northwest 94th Street
1732 Northwest 94th Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
1732 Northwest 94th Street, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

El Portal
El Portal
1 Unit Available
66 NW 87th St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...

Model City
Model City
1 Unit Available
771 NW 61ST STREET
771 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Fabulous Modern Four Bedroom Two Bath Home! Fast Approval! - Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape! Moments to downtown, Design

Little Haiti
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
156 NW 62nd St
156 Northwest 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRICITY, AND TRASH INCLUDED! Beautiful, fully remodeled studio-apartment available near the Design District / Upper Eastside / MiMo District. Easy access to public transportation. All utilities included except cable/internet.

Model City
Model City
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 6th Ave
7001 Northwest 6th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand new home ready for you. This unit comes with a large private back yard with a private storage. Central AC, stainless steel appliances, impact windows. Washer & Dyer connection ready.

Model City
Model City
1 Unit Available
7003 NW 6th Ave
7003 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Brand new home ready for you. Central AC, stainless steel appliances, impact windows. Washer & Dyer connection ready.

Little Haiti
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
70 NW 77th St
70 Northwest 77th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
GREAT 1/1 FOR RENT. CERAMIC FLOORS. LAUNDRY ONSITE. fenced building . SECURE! INMEDIAT APPROVAL!

West Little River
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1890 NW 91st St
1890 Northwest 91st Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent.Spacious kitchen and living areas.Water is included.

Little Haiti
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
196 NW 60th St
196 Northwest 60th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
New Construction Duplex for Rent. Large unit with approximately 1,350 Sq Ft. 1st Floor has an Open Concept Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen; Great Space for Entertaining! Powder Room for your Guest on the 1st Floor.
City GuideGladeview
"Kiss me, Miami, thou most constant one! / I love thee more for that thou changest not. / When Winter comes with frigid blast, / Or when the blithesome Spring is past / And Summer's here with sunshine hot, / Or in sere Autumn, thou hast still the pow'r / To charm alike, whate'er the hour." --Paul Laurence Dunbar

Gladeview is part of Miami-Dade County, which puts it on the very tip of the Florida peninsula. With a population of more than 11,000, it's a beautiful coastal town with plenty of action. You just won't find any better locale than Gladeview.

Moving to the City

The cost of living in Gladeview is actually 12.9 percent lower than the rest of the country, and the estimated crime index for Gladeview is 3.8 percent safer than the rest of the cities in the country, so you get a lot of safety for your buck here (always important to take into consideration). When the occasional crime does happen, it's almost always a property or tax crime rather than violent crimes, so you can rest assured that you're choosing a safe community for your new home.

How Much Will It Cost?

Apartment rentals vary depending on the location, with some being very fairly priced and others being a bit astronomical. You can expect to find a range of month to month costs here as well, such as utilities and any subscription services you may desire.

Best Time to Move?

Tourists and vacationers will be all over the place during the spring and summer, so try to avoid these seasons. Also, try to move between hurricanes if you can!

What You Need

While there's enough rental apartments and townhouses to rent for everyone, you shouldn't wait to pounce on the places you like. References are great, and most places require them anyway. Don't forget your checkbook!

Gladeview Neighborhood

There are so many great Gladeview apts for rent in Gladeview, however; there is only one neighborhood -- Gladeview, of course! The 75 is on the east of the city and 27 to the north, giving you plenty of ways to get out of town whenever you need to. The are area is boxed in by NW 79th Street on the top and NW 62nd Street on the bottom, with NW 71st Street running down the middle. Drive along any of these roads to get the bigger picture when it comes to Gladeview.

Living in Gladeview

Gladeview offers a diverse culture and booming community that's just minutes away from an amazing view of the ocean. Take a stroll through Gwen Cherry Park, or enjoy some delicious soul food at the nearby MLK Restaurant. Gladeview is also a stone's throw away from Miami and all the big city action it has to offer. Whether it's taking in the sun-soaked pleasures of South Beach, enjoying a slice of Cuba in Little Havana, or a taste of Europe at the tranquil, outdoor Venetian Pool, Gladeview offers something for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gladeview?
The average rent price for Gladeview rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,760.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gladeview?
Some of the colleges located in the Gladeview area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gladeview?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gladeview from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

