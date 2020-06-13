621 Apartments for rent in Gladeview, FL📍
Gladeview is part of Miami-Dade County, which puts it on the very tip of the Florida peninsula. With a population of more than 11,000, it's a beautiful coastal town with plenty of action. You just won't find any better locale than Gladeview.
The cost of living in Gladeview is actually 12.9 percent lower than the rest of the country, and the estimated crime index for Gladeview is 3.8 percent safer than the rest of the cities in the country, so you get a lot of safety for your buck here (always important to take into consideration). When the occasional crime does happen, it's almost always a property or tax crime rather than violent crimes, so you can rest assured that you're choosing a safe community for your new home.
How Much Will It Cost?
Apartment rentals vary depending on the location, with some being very fairly priced and others being a bit astronomical. You can expect to find a range of month to month costs here as well, such as utilities and any subscription services you may desire.
Best Time to Move?
Tourists and vacationers will be all over the place during the spring and summer, so try to avoid these seasons. Also, try to move between hurricanes if you can!
What You Need
While there's enough rental apartments and townhouses to rent for everyone, you shouldn't wait to pounce on the places you like. References are great, and most places require them anyway. Don't forget your checkbook!
There are so many great Gladeview apts for rent in Gladeview, however; there is only one neighborhood -- Gladeview, of course! The 75 is on the east of the city and 27 to the north, giving you plenty of ways to get out of town whenever you need to. The are area is boxed in by NW 79th Street on the top and NW 62nd Street on the bottom, with NW 71st Street running down the middle. Drive along any of these roads to get the bigger picture when it comes to Gladeview.
Gladeview offers a diverse culture and booming community that's just minutes away from an amazing view of the ocean. Take a stroll through Gwen Cherry Park, or enjoy some delicious soul food at the nearby MLK Restaurant. Gladeview is also a stone's throw away from Miami and all the big city action it has to offer. Whether it's taking in the sun-soaked pleasures of South Beach, enjoying a slice of Cuba in Little Havana, or a taste of Europe at the tranquil, outdoor Venetian Pool, Gladeview offers something for everyone.