Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM
473 Apartments for rent in Pinewood, FL📍
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1033 NW 101st St
1033 NW 101st St, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1620 sqft
Miami Duplex for rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious interior was recently painted; kitchen cabinets freshly painted, back door opens to big shared back yard, 2 car drive way parking available, washer and dryer in utility room for your laundry
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
10203 NW 12th Ave
10203 Northwest 12th Avenue, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
HUGEEEEE DUPLEX!! HIGHLIGHTS PROPERTY HAS: NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, NEW WASHER, NEW DRYER. NEW KITCHEN, NEW TILE, WALKING CLOSET, NEW BATHROOM, NEW DOORS, CENTRAL AC, CORNER LOT, HUGE DIVIDED YARD... TENANT MUST PAY ELECTRICITY AND WATER.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1280 NW 116th St
1280 Northwest 116th Street, Pinewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful stylish fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house for rent on a quiet non-transitory street. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors throughout the house, and lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Pinewood
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside-Sunkist Grove
1 Unit Available
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
431 NW 106 St
431 Northwest 106th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful home for rent. - Property Id: 289490 Beautiful home for rent. Completed renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in a great location! Updated kitchen featuring white wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
389 NW 95th St
389 Northwest 95th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Great location of this single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, enough parking for everyone in the family. CLose to schools, shopping and entertainment. It will not last call today!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
76 NW 85th St
76 Northwest 85th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2491 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . rent includes electricity and water. credit and income check required. large yard . Unit on left side of building through white fence. easy to show
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1732 Northwest 94th Street
1732 Northwest 94th Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
1732 Northwest 94th Street, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
El Portal
1 Unit Available
66 NW 87th St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
70 NW 77th St
70 Northwest 77th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
GREAT 1/1 FOR RENT. CERAMIC FLOORS. LAUNDRY ONSITE. fenced building . SECURE! INMEDIAT APPROVAL!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1890 NW 91st St
1890 Northwest 91st Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent.Spacious kitchen and living areas.Water is included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Overbrook Shores
1 Unit Available
70 NW 128th St
70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
NICE HOUSE 4/1 GOOD LOCATION 4 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet area near transportation CLOSE TO 195 HUGE BACK YARD ENCLOSED CENTRAL A/C ESASY TO SHOW !!!!!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
El Portal
1 Unit Available
8630 NE 1st Ave
8630 Northeast 1st Avenue, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in El Portal on a huge 10,800 sqft lot. Kitchen, floors, and bathrooms have been updated. Enjoy the oversized backyard for entertainment. Place your BBQ outside and park your boat on the side.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
163 NW 101st St
163 Northwest 101st Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1250 sqft
Miami Shores quiet neighborhood. Split floor plan, master suite includes bathroom & floor-to-ceiling closets.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11720 NW 2nd Ave
11720 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,950
2 bedrooms, 1 bath completely remodeled. Florida room, converted garage can be studio. Modern open kitchen, Laundry Room with pantry. Great backyard all fenced with mangoes trees, ornamental plants. Large front yard allowing multiple parking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
9405 NW 2nd Ave
9405 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy this well maintained, spacious 2 Bed/ 1 Bath home in Miami Shores with large fully fenced yard and garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
9205 NW 5th Ave
9205 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great location, right by El portal. This is great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is located on large lot & completely fenced/gated for privacy with ample room for parking and extra space for outdoor entertaining. New Kitchen, bath & A.C.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pinewood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Pinewood area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pinewood from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
