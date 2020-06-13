/
/
west miami
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
698 Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL📍
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6450 Southwest 8th Street
6450 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,481
450 sqft
FLOOR PLAN RANGE SIZE RANGE PRICE Studios One Bedroom From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft From $1481.to $1737 From $1686 to $2212 Two Bedrooms From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6291 SW 10th St
6291 Southwest 10th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1381 sqft
6291 SW 10th Street - Property Id: 293471 Location, location, location!!! Beautiful West Miami corner property that sits on an 8400 square foot lot that's close to supermarkets, shopping malls, and so much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, completely
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,460
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 14th St
5901 Southwest 14th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location! Location!! Location!!! Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single story corner pool home in desirable West Miami! This cozy home features ceramic & wood floors, washer & dryer, open patio overlooking the pool & fenced backyard! A+ Schools!!
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6426 SW 16th St
6426 Southwest 16th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful West Miami Modern Home on tree-lined street. Completely and tastefully renovated from bottom to top! 2 Bedrooms each with custom closet.One Spa inspired bathroom, new cabinets,glass shower, bidet-toilet combo.
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6700 Northwest 7th Street
6700 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING Expand Your Definition of a Luxury Apartment Luxury Apartment Apartments for rent Miami What if you could live in our remarkable luxury apartment community and enjoy the diverse and distinctive amenities of condo living? What
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7140 SW 22 St 1
7140 Southwest 22nd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
7140 SW 22 St (1/2Duplex) - Property Id: 253699 Front unit on a fully remodeled Duplex, with new kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite tops. The unit has new wood like porcelain tiles, bathroom, doors, paint, impact doors and windows.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
6500 SW 7 St
6500 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
4 Rent, Brand New Lux Rentals Starting $1,695 - Property Id: 166383 Once you make Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami your home, regardless of the luxury apartment style you select as your home, you'll enjoy unlimited access to the amenities, at
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada
1 Unit Available
833 E Wallace Street
833 Wallace St, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1062 sqft
833 Wallace Street - Property Id: 289219 Great North Gables location. Immaculate, bright & spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath with open floor plan. Living/dinning plus Florida room & separate laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
700 SW 51st Ave
700 Southwest 51st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready! Efficiency (converted garage) apartment with a spacious courtyard area with a private & separate entrance. All utilities are included in the rent; electric, water, lawn service, & sewer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
400 Flagami Blvd
400 Flagami Boulevard, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RECENTLLY REMODELED CORNER PROPERTY,,,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (FPL, WATER, CABLE AND INTERNET),,,3BEDS / 1 BATH,,,NEW PORCELAIN FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW APPLIANCES,,,CENTRALLY LOCTAED PROPERTY,,,MAIN HOUSE FOR RENT,,,3+ PARKING SPACES
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7115 SW 21st St
7115 SW 21st St, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C! The listing is
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
7066 Sw 4th St
7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
175 sqft
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Granada
1 Unit Available
1222 Pizarro St
1222 Pizarro Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$895
Cozy FURNISHED studio apartment in beautiful Coral Gables just a 10 minute drive from UM. Remodeled cottage with kitchenette, full bath and living/sleeping area. Has own separate entrance on the other side main of house's garage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Flagami
1 Unit Available
111 NW 58th Ave
111 Northwest 58th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy efficiency behind the main house. Off Street parking available for one car. 2 people only. Utilities included: water, electric, wifi, & cable. Washer & dryer also available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Miami rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,930.
Some of the colleges located in the West Miami area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Miami from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FL