north bay village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM
937 Apartments for rent in North Bay Village, FL📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
North Bay Village
26 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7909 East Dr
7909 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor. Spacious unit which features tile floors, large closets and your own private balcony. Completely updated with new cabinets and appliances, updated bath, fresh paint throughout, lots of light and fresh air.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7501 E Treasure Dr
7501 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New gray wood flooring to be installed before move in. Spacious 1 bedroom with lots of closet space. European kitchen with stainless appliances. Breathtaking view of bay and pool from balcony. Impact windows, pet friendly up to 20 pds.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1625 Kennedy Cswy
1625 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful BayView Condo with 2 Master Bedrooms and the largest layout option in the building! This corner unit has a great flow with both bedrooms perfectly separated by the living room and kitchen area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7918 Harbor Island Dr
7918 Harbor Island Dr, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
YOUR OWN BAY FRONT TERRACE AT THE LUXURIOUS 360 CONDO!!! 3BEDS/2BATHS MARINA UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE, AT THE EDGE OF THE WATER. AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BAY AND MARINA WITH OVER 306 SQFT OF TERRACE. SHOREFRONT PROMENADE.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7552 Adventure Ave
7552 Adventure Avenue, North Bay Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,525
Beautiful Home in the heart of Treasure Island at North Bay Village! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with terrazzo floors all throughout. Plenty of natural lights with spacious and bright open floor plan.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1865 79th St Cswy
1865 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
940 sqft
Large one bedroom renovated and freshly painted. Gorgeous views of the intracoastal. Large balcony, one assigned parking and on site management.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7934 West Dr
7934 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Just Phenomenal open space unit at an incredible price!!! Floor to ceiling windows, and spectacular view. Unit come furnished, two assigned parking spaces.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7904 West Dr
7904 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking million dollars views! Charming waterfront studio with amazing water view. This spacious studio offers lots of natural light with a large balcony and spectacular Bay & City views.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7945 East Dr
7945 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
This is a spacious two bedroom condo for rent, directly facing the bay with easy access for kayaking or paddle boarding and is minutes away from the beach. One assigned parking space is included in rent along with water, sewer and trash.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1800 79th St Cswy
1800 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large and Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Corner Unit in the Heart of North Bay Village. Unit Features Wood Floors in the Living Areas and Tile Floors in the Bedrooms. Kitchen Has All Appliances Including a Dishwasher.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7601 E Treasure Dr
7601 East Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment in Grandview Palace. This 1 bed and 1 bath offers wide city and water views. Floor to ceiling windows. Laminate floors throughout. Bright unit with balcony in every room. Remodeled open kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7930 East Dr
7930 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed 2 bath waterfront unit in North Bay Village.Nestled in a paradisiacal resort setting Eloquence has it all, tucked away from all the noice yet close enough to the city and the beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1770 79th St Cswy
1770 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Ready to move in, large one bedroom completely remodeled, new kitchen and bathroom. Great location a few minutes from the beaches, bay, and highways. Walking distance from stores and restaurants.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7921 East Dr
7921 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and quiet 1 bed 1 bath on the second floor of a two story historic waterfront garden-style building. Only 20 units. New Vineyard Cherry Laminate floor!! New paint throughout. Plenty of parking on street.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1455 N TREASURE DR
1455 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio in North Bay village. Beautiful Bay and City View in the Penthouse of the building. Washer and Dryer is in the same floor. Very quite building with one parking space. You must see.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7928 East Dr
7928 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
BRING YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING TENANT, UNIT RENTS ITSELF, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS EAST & WEST IN A UNIQUE BUILDING, PRIVATE & SECURE, ONLY FOUR UNITS PER FLOOR, MULTIPLE BALCONIES, CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE SHOWER & ROMAN TUB IN MASTER BATH.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7810 Center Bay Dr
7810 Center Bay Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED IN A SECURE GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTH BAY ISLAND IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTH BAY VILLAGE.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1657 N Treasure Dr
1657 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Unit for Rent 2/1. Located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes away from the Beach and the city, great school.Fourplex Property. Water included. Ready to occupy . Pet Friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1801 S Treasure Dr
1801 South Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice one bedroom /one bathroom in the center of North Bay Village. Nice lay out. Close to school, supermarkets, beaches and stores.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7929 West Dr
7929 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Rent a lifestyle! Freshly painted, fully furnished, with amazing views! Watch sunrises and sunsets from this flow-through, open plan residence with large balcony and 2 covered parking spaces.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Bay Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,160.
Some of the colleges located in the North Bay Village area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Bay Village from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
