Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

68 Cheap Apartments for rent in Miami, FL

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$806
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
1100 SW 36 CT
1100 Southwest 36th Court, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio, Great location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
700 SW 51st Ave
700 Southwest 51st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready! Efficiency (converted garage) apartment with a spacious courtyard area with a private & separate entrance. All utilities are included in the rent; electric, water, lawn service, & sewer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
156 NW 62nd St
156 Northwest 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRICITY, AND TRASH INCLUDED! Beautiful, fully remodeled studio-apartment available near the Design District / Upper Eastside / MiMo District. Easy access to public transportation. All utilities included except cable/internet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
554-556 NE 68 St - 3
554 NE 68th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$900
220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio Kitchen with range. Excellent location. Centrally located , close to shopping, restaurants, highways and Midtown Miami. The building was renovated with new kitchens, new wall unit AC's. Very nice yard for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
2300 W Flagler St - 20
2300 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
300 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment on a third floor. Plenty of natural light. There are no elevators, no security guard. Building is kept locked at all times. Landlord pays for water and trash.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Little Havana
1 Unit Available
1021 NW 3rd St
1021 Northwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Bright 1/1, Fully tiled throughout, split A/C, Walk in closet, Full kitchen, Electric Water Heater. Excellent Location in Little Havana/near Miami River & Marlins Stadium!!.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Allapattah
1 Unit Available
2001 NW 33rd St
2001 Northwest 33rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is a 1 bedroom unit in a triplex home, with a 3 bedroom (main) and studio, both are rented. Water and electricity are included in the rent price. The unit does not come with a parking spot.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Silver Bluff
1 Unit Available
2441 SW 27th Ave
2441 Southwest 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED,2ND FLOOR STUDIO APT,NEXT TO MIRACLE MILE,METRO RAIL,COCONUT GROVE,DOWNTOWN,BEACHES,NEW A/C,TILE FLOORS,1 TO 2 PERSONS MAX,NO PETS,NO SMOKING,PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT,PAY STUBBS, CR REPORT,POLICE REPORT.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
7066 Sw 4th St
7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
175 sqft
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Model City
1 Unit Available
1060 NW 47 ST
1060 Northwest 47th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom. No dining room, Just essentials. Open the front door to your kitchen area. To your left, you have your bathroom with shower(no tub) TO the right of your Kitchen, you will find the bedroom with two large closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
111 NW 58th Ave
111 Northwest 58th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy efficiency behind the main house. Off Street parking available for one car. 2 people only. Utilities included: water, electric, wifi, & cable. Washer & dryer also available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wynwood
1 Unit Available
2701 NW 1 Ave
2701 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
Live/Work Studio located at Wynwood Arts District. This is a great opportunity to live and work right at the heart of Wynwood and also to be close to the Beach and all the new restaurants, bars, stores, galleries, etc...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wynwood
1 Unit Available
118 NW 24 ST
118 Northwest 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
NICE AND AMPLE STUDIO AT WYNWOOD AT ONE OF THE BEST AND MOST DESIRABLE STREETS, BRIGHT UNIT WITH FRIDGE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
5305 Biscayne Blvd
5305 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$975
Studio for rent in Miami's Upper Eastside. Located close to Miami Design District, Wynwood and is a gated complex. Rapid approval. FIRST LAST AND SECURITY , PET FRIENDLY

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
53 NE 49th St
53 Northeast 49th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
COVID-19 SPECIAL. LANDLORD MOTIVATED TO HELP THE COMMUNITY.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Little Havana
1 Unit Available
400 SW 21st Ave
400 Southwest 21st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio in great area very central in Little Havana. Hurricane impact windows , 1 parking space. 1 block from 22nd Ave. and Calle 8. Studio is a corner unit in good condition , has gas stove. water included.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
000 NW 69th St
000 Northwest 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$899
Amazing Studio Fully Remodeled & Ready to Move-in!! Near booming Little River/ Little Haiti. This property is located 10 minutes away from Design District, Midtown area, and Nearby Expressways & Shops.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Silver Bluff
1 Unit Available
2368 SW 26th St
2368 Southwest 26th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED STUDIO, CALL AGENT FOR SHOWING

1 of 5

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
2449 SW 7th St
2449 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
ARTIST'S DREAM!!! GATED AND REMODELED, QUAINT, PICTURESQUE,FIRST FLOOR ENTRY, UNIQUE REMODELED STUDIO SURROUNDED BY GARDENS. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING, AND SUPERB LOCATION.

1 of 25

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Allapattah
1 Unit Available
645 NW 32ND ST - 12A
645 NW 32nd St, Miami, FL
Studio
$745
240 sqft
Renovated efficiency in a renovated building New air conditioner including cold and heat new kitchen including big refrigerator and a stove with cook top Dinning table with storage place We provide a laundry service and WiFi service (charged

June 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami stand at $1,086 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,376 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami

    Rent growth in Miami has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami's median two-bedroom rent of $1,376 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami.
    • While rents in Miami remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

