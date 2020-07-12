/
allapattah
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
112 Apartments for rent in Allapattah, Miami, FL
22 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
12 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1252 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
11 Units Available
Somerset Tower
1545 NW 15th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1183 sqft
Somerset Tower is located in the heart of Miami, near Downtown Medical Center. This 15-story tower offers luxurious living with access to state-of-the-art amenities conveniently located right in your building.
1 Unit Available
1350 NW 14th St
1350 Northwest 14th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
BRADN NEW BUILDING! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! 0 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! CALL NOW CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PET FRIENDLY! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 Unit Available
1676 NW 22
1676 NW 22nd Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Great Rental unit located across the Miami River. Ample and large first floor unit that has been renovated. New floors, bathroom, plumbing & electrical. 3 Closets, 2 New A/C wall units will be installed upon move in. Washer & Dryer on premises.
1 Unit Available
1531 Northwest 16th Avenue
1531 Northwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
400 sqft
Beautiful, completely renovated building in the heart of Miami, Florida. Located in Allapattah, the building is walking distance to Miami's Health District (Jackson Hospital, Veterans Hospital, University of Miami Medical School).
1 Unit Available
1183 NW 26th St
1183 Northwest 26th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For rent single family home 2 bedrooms and 1 bath , new kitchen, new interior doors . living area 1000 sq ft , lot size 5000 sq ft -Like new!!
1 Unit Available
1720 NW N River Dr
1720 Northwest North River Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serenity On The River, Beautiful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit. Stainless Steel Appliances, All Ceramic Floors. Property Gated & Secure. A Riverfront Community - Easy access to I-95 & 836. Gym, Pool, Clubroom to enjoy. Easy to Show!
1 Unit Available
1610 NW N River Dr
1610 Northwest North River Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
460 sqft
Great apartment on Miami River near the brand new River Live/Work Center and the Ballpark. Walk to a brand new Publix, Ross and Old Navy. Quick access to 836 and W 17th Ave.
1 Unit Available
1968 NW 24th Ave
1968 Northwest 24th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
cozy 2/2 on second floor. Stainless Steel appliances, wall unit AC, gravel parking lot at rear of property. Across the street from Curtis Sport Complex. Near Wynwood, Downtown, Dolphin Exwy, Palmetto Exw, I 95, Marlin Stadium, and more.
1 Unit Available
2536 NW 24th St
2536 Northwest 24th Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. New laminted floors. Washer and dryer in the unit. Close to 836
1 Unit Available
1740 NW N River Dr
1740 Northwest North River Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Fully renovated 2 BR/ 2BA condo for rent in the hot Miami River area! Brand new appliances, new flooring, new windows, central A/C and dishwasher! Updated with a modern kitchen and bathrooms, this bright and sunny unit has a breathtaking view of the
1 Unit Available
1605 NW 26th St
1605 Northwest 26th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great location. Home has gated entry with ample parking space. Has 3 beds / 1 bath with a big yard. Rapid approval. You can move in two days . You must see!!!
1 Unit Available
1836 NW 16th Ter
1836 Northwest 16th Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2/1 House totally redone. It comes TOTALLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!! All you need is to bring your clothes. It is located 5 minutes from Wynwood, Design District, Midtown, Little Havana.
1 Unit Available
1523 NW 32rd Street
1523 NW 32nd St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1485 sqft
3/2 house for rent in upcoming allapattah - Property Id: 100039 Recently updated bathroom and brand new central ac , house has large dining and living room area for a big family 5 minutes away from midtown shops and wynwood art district and
Results within 1 mile of Allapattah
19 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
65 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
44 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,084
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
84 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,677
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
54 Units Available
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
267 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
33 Units Available
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,599
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1228 sqft
Views of the Miami River and Marlins Park. Resort-style features include valet dry cleaning, sky lounge, fitness center, a yoga studio, and rooftop pool with deck.
159 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
