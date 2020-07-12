/
/
/
shenandoah
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM
151 Apartments for rent in Shenandoah, Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
19 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,442
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 SW 13th Ave
900 Southwest 13th Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3 BEDROOM MULTIFAMILY ALL RENOVATED - Property Id: 313706 Completely remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the heart of Little Havana and just 1 block from 8th St. No expenses sparred when done.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 SW 12th St
2205 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS. - Property Id: 303643 Great opportunity to rent a full furnished or unfurnished house with utilities included , Wifi, Water and Electricity up to $ 200 monthly. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1047 SW 25th Ave
1047 SW 25th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious three bedroom, 2 bathroom unit centrally located. Laminate wood floors, freshly painted. Private patio and separate secured entry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1850 SW 8th St
1850 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BRAND NEW BUILDING! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! Call or Text Fernan 786.304.4981 Minimum lease length is 12 months.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2474 SW 17th St
2474 Southwest 17th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautiful duplex 2 bedrooms, one bathroom in this sought out area of Shenandoah. This property features granite countertops, and excellent countertops seating for the family.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2166 Southwest 14th Terrace - 110
2166 Southwest 14th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** JULY 4TH SPECIAL *** 1 MONTH FREE! THIS OFFER WON'T LAST. LAST FEW UNITS AVAILABLE - BRAND NEW BUILDING The Shenandoah, a brand new luxurious building located in the heart of Miami. Just completed units ready for you to call home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1401 SW 22 ST
1401 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Furnished Apartment with kitchen utensils. This bright and spacious apartment has wood floors throughout, good closet space. Washer and dryer inside. Quite building between Brickell. Coral Gables, and Coconut Grove.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1612 SW 12th St
1612 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED THIS IS A SINGLE FAMILY HOME with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, and a separate GUEST QUARTERS OR OFFICE with bathroom. Fresh Feel for this True Bungalow Style Home in East Shenandoah.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2160 Sw 16th Ave
2160 Southwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and bright renovated apartment in Coral Way. One bedroom, one bathroom with huge walk in closet. Confortable terrace with a green and peaceful view. Kitchen includes Stainless Steal appliances. Laundry is onsite and available in all floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2158 Southwest 14th Terrace - 203
2158 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
*** JULY 4TH SPECIAL *** 1 MONTH FREE! THIS OFFER WON'T LAST. The Shenandoah, a brand new luxurious building located in the heart of Miami. Just completed units ready for you to call home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2214 SW 17th Ter
2214 Southwest 17th Terrace, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Single Family Home on an Over-sized Lot.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1735 SW 11th St
1735 Southwest 11th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 3/3 open concept with bright bonus room for office or den. New appliances, center island gas range, impact windows, brick outdoor barbeque, 10 foot ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2253 SW 21st St
2253 Southwest 21st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious 4bed 3bath Residence with Den, Laundry Rm, Formal Dining Rm, Living Rm & Family Rm! Front Concr Driveway, Sitting Dbl Bench, walk up to front porch and entry to Living w Decor Fireplace (non-funct) and unique floor/design & wood floors to
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1695 SW 11th St
1695 Southwest 11th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Completely renovated in 2016, ready to move in, excellent location in the heart of Shenandoah and just minutes away from Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Marlins Ball Park, Restaurants, Miami International Airport and major highways.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2001 SW 16th
2001 Southwest 16th Terrace, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Beautiful neighborhood by Coral Gables Area , Brand New House ready to move in . The property is 4 bedrooms 3 bath and with a huge patio and a Gazebo for Entertainment . We offer rent to Own Option!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2425 SW 16th St
2425 Southwest 16th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
What a great unit, this 3/1 is located on the main road. Hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath. This unit is vacant and ready to move in. Rent includes water, electric and internet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1918 SW 12th St
1918 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Electric & water included in rent! Charming 1947 3/2 in the highly sought out neighborhood of Shenandoah, flooded with natural light, new gorgeous stained concrete floors, fabulous kitchen with butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances &
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2267 SW 15
2267 Southwest 15th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the Magic City, this 2bed / 1bath PLUS den offers a nice opportunity to be in the Shenandoah neighborhood. Clean, well maintained unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Easy to show.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
980 SW 15th Ave
980 Southwest 15th Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
RENT THIS CHARMING CORNER HOME JUST OUTSIDE THE ROADS AREA. THREE BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS PLUS DEN AND ONE CARE GARAGE. INCLUDES ADDITIONAL SIDE LOT AS WELL. .
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1761 Sw SW 11th Street
1761 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Beautiful detached Cottage secluded and quiet Completely Remodeled, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, and Tile throughout house, Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertop, and Stainless Steel Refrigerator.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
919 SW 20th Ave
919 Southwest 20th Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
CHARMING IN-TOWN SHENANDOAH SPANISH VILLA WITH LARGE COVERED AND UNCOVERED BALCONY ON THE SECOND FLOOR! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT, THIS 3 BEDS, 3 BATHS WILL IMPRESS PICKIEST TENANTS! ORIGINAL POLISHED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1171 Southwest 16th Avenue
1171 Southwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
This is a great studio separate from the house with washer and dryer steps away! Located near coral way very close to everything. Depends on the pet.
Results within 1 mile of Shenandoah
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
93 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Springs, FLBrownsville, FLMiami Beach, FLCoral Terrace, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FL