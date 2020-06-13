127 Apartments for rent in Coral Gables, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,060
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1196 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Village of Merrick Park
33 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Riviera
87 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Village of Merrick Park
65 Units Available
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,217
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,971
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henry in Coral Gables. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 2 at 06:46pm
Douglas
1 Unit Available
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
424 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Coral Gables
1 Unit Available
700 Biltmore Way 601
700 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
2 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT 3BEDS/3BATHS APARTMENT (CORNER EAST UNIT). AWESOME VIEWS OF THE GRANADA GOLF COURSE (NORTH BALCONY UNIT 601) AND THE SOUTH VIEW (SOUTH BALCONY UNIT 602). FULL TIME MANAGEMENT. RENT INCLUDE BASIC CABLE, WATER, ELECTRICITY.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village of Merrick Park
1 Unit Available
301 Altara Ave
301 Altara Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit for rent in the gorgeous Merrick Manor building in the heart of Coral Gables. Modern finishes like the sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry abound in this amazing property. Large light tile floors throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Baker Homestead
1 Unit Available
100 Edgewater Dr
100 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1237 sqft
Waterfront Coral Gables apartment. 2 bed 2 bath, 1,237 sq' Full renov Kitchen SS equip. 2 baths fully renovated. Waterfront pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
2030 DOUGLAS RD
2030 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1114 sqft
LUXURIOUS CONDOMINIUM UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHT OUT, MARBLE BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, AMENITIES INCLUDES POOL, GYM, SECURITY, INMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, LOCATED CLOSE

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
50 Antilla Ave
50 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
Beautifully updated and remodeled 2Br/2Ba condo in Coral Gables. This split level unit features neutral tile in all areas, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer inside the unit. Great corner unit with 2 balconies allowing lots of lights.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
235 Antilla Ave 8F
235 Antilla Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1015 sqft
235 Antilla Avenue - Property Id: 293368 Fully remodeled 2 story apartment in amazing Coral Gables location, close distance to all shops in Ponce de Leon. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
833 E Wallace Street
833 Wallace St, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1062 sqft
833 Wallace Street - Property Id: 289219 Great North Gables location. Immaculate, bright & spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath with open floor plan. Living/dinning plus Florida room & separate laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
888 S Douglas Rd 1602F
888 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1105 sqft
Puerta De Palmas - Property Id: 174438 Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. The unit has ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
322 Madeira Ave Apt 406
322 Madeira Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available! Quiet mediterranean boutique condo building in the heart of downtown coral gables. This 1 bedroom, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
10 ARAGON AV
10 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional totally upgraded penthouse unit. Sleek, contemporary, state-of-the-art finishes. Stunning features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded kitchen and renovated bath, wood floors, built-ins, and custom closet system.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southeast Gables
1 Unit Available
3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd
3915 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Only first month and one month deposit to move in! Rarely available 3 bed, 2 bath upper floor of duplex, less than 2 miles from University of Miami and across the street from popular Shops at Merrick Park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southeast Gables
1 Unit Available
224 Santander Ave
224 Santander Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful duplex in the heart of Coral Gables! Walking distance to Merrick Park and Downtown Gables. Just minutes from University of Miami. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom. A must see!
City GuideCoral Gables
Greetings, Gators, and welcome to your Coral Gables, Florida apartment hunting headquarters! Situated just a few miles south of downtown Miami, “The Gables” is home to the legendary University of Miami campus and plays host to some of the Sunshine State’s most attractive and upscale apartments. Are you looking to score the dwellings of your dreams in “The City Beautiful?” Then you’ve come to the right place, lucky leasers, because we guarantee the listings in this handy little apartment guide...
Life in Coral Gables

Having trouble with Craigslist Coral Gables? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Luxury rentals loaded with dynamite amenities (balconies, pools, fitness centers, modern interiors, individual washers/dryers, etc.) are standard fare in Coral Gables, where the average two-bedroom unit goes for around two grand and one-bedroom apartments typically cost $1500 and up. If you’re looking for an inexpensive apartment for rent in Coral Gables, we’re sorry to report they’re few and far between. Though they’re not really “inexpensive” by most of the country’s standards, there are a limited number of modest one-bedroom rentals near campus are usually available in the $1100 range. Pet-friendly apartments are also generally scarce (but not impossible to find by any means), so be sure to do some research (using this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, perhaps?) about a landlord’s pet policies before scheduling a visit if you’re roomie walks on all fours.

Square footage differs from complex to complex, but it’s safe to say that if you’re renting a one-bedroom apartment in Coral Gables you’ll have at least 750 square feet of living space to stretch out. Meanwhile, if you go the two or three-bedroom route, you’re looking at a minimum of 1000-1300 square feet. As far as panache goes, there’s no such thing as a cookie-cutter apartment complex in Coral Gables; instead, you can look forward to living the good life in a tree-lined, Mediterranean-style complex. Just be prepared to fork over a hefty security deposit ($600-$900, typically) and show proof of income and bank account info when you’re ready to commit to an apartment in Coral Gables.

We recommend, that you spend plenty of time in the city to get a good feel for it before committing to an apartment lease.

You’ll find no shortage of entertainment options in Coral Gables, which boasts more than 20 public parks, 30 fine art galleries, numerous museums and historic landmarks, and a vibrant nightlife scene. Factor in a top-notch public transit system a wealth of shopping and dining destinations and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to fall in love with “The City Beautiful!”

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coral Gables?
The average rent price for Coral Gables rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,500.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Coral Gables?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Coral Gables include Riviera, Coral Gables Section, Douglas, and Village Of Merrick Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coral Gables?
Some of the colleges located in the Coral Gables area include Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Coral Gables?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coral Gables from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

