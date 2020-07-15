/
/
/
Albizu-Miami
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM
123 Apartments For Rent Near Albizu-Miami
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
47 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,590
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,473
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
279 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated November 27 at 10:23 PM
31 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
31 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,585
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:43 PM
17 Units Available
Brownsville
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,867
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
$
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,698
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,770
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,565
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
53 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,498
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
8870 NW 36th St
8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,359
1 Bedroom
$1,569
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
11429 NW 41st St
11429 Northwest 41st Street, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
8200 NW 36th St
8200 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN DORAL! LOW MOVE IN COST! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION & SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 786-304-4981 PETS ARE WELCOME! With access to dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues immediately outside your apartment door,
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
8600 NW 36th St
8600 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
*No last month deposit - LOW MOVE IN COSTS 1 BED STARTING AT $1,490 2 BED STARTING AT $2,020 3 BED STARTING AT $2,250 Call or text FERNAN 7863044981 The unique apartment homes offer large sized rooms and plenty of space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Doral Park
9762 NW 49th Ter # 368
9762 Northwest 49th Terrace, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
Beautiful renovated apartment at The Greens Doral!!! This spacious 2 bedrooms. 2 baths, first floor, remodeled, outdoor terrace, beautiful title floors. New stain steel appliances. Kitchen with granite tops and breakfast area.
1 of 81
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Doral Resort and Country Club
9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln
9464 Northwest 52nd Doral Lane, Doral, FL
10 Bedrooms
$40,000
11676 sqft
*Doral Estates* Golfer’s Dream*Just a short golf cart ride to the Prestigious Trump National Doral Golf Course. This luxury contemporary home is perfect for a large family and offers the most breathtaking Golf and Lake View.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2800 NW 99th Ave
2800 Northwest 99th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Clean and bright single family home , corner lot with a huge backyard , plenty of parking spaces, tiles throughout upgraded kitchen stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen, upgraded bathrooms.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
5166 NW 83rd Ct
5166 Northwest 83rd Court, Doral, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
House in beautiful Downtown Doral, corner unit 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Guest room with full guest bath is downstairs. Second Master suite upstairs with walk-in closets and bathroom with bathtub/shower combination, plus 2 bedrooms and bath.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL