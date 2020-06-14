Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

264 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami, FL

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
$
Little Havana
8 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,720
731 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Miami Central Business District
17 Units Available
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
680 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Wynwood
20 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
737 sqft
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brickell
73 Units Available
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
812 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park West
162 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Golden Pines
126 Units Available
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,885
693 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Miami Central Business District
85 Units Available
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,873
789 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Flamingo-Lummus
31 Units Available
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
802 sqft
Views of the Miami River and Marlins Park. Resort-style features include valet dry cleaning, sky lounge, fitness center, a yoga studio, and rooftop pool with deck.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Edgewater
48 Units Available
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
735 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
72 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,349
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Overtown
266 Units Available
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.

June 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami stand at $1,086 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,376 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami

    Rent growth in Miami has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami's median two-bedroom rent of $1,376 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami.
    • While rents in Miami remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 1 BedroomsMiami 1 BedroomsMiami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami 3 BedroomsMiami Accessible ApartmentsMiami Accessible ApartmentsMiami Accessible ApartmentsMiami Apartments under $1,000Miami Apartments under $1,000Miami Apartments under $1,000Miami Apartments under $1,100Miami Apartments under $1,100Miami Apartments under $900
    Miami Apartments under $900Miami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with BalconyMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GarageMiami Apartments with GymMiami Apartments with GymMiami Apartments with GymMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with ParkingMiami Apartments with Parking
    Miami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with PoolMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Cheap PlacesMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Furnished ApartmentsMiami Furnished ApartmentsMiami Furnished ApartmentsMiami Luxury PlacesMiami Luxury PlacesMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio ApartmentsMiami Studio ApartmentsMiami Studio ApartmentsMiami Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
    Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
    Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
    FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
    WynwoodUpper East Side

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
    Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
    Sheridan Technical College