Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:45 AM
725 Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL📍
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7066 Fisher Island Dr
7066 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
THE PERFECT FUSION OF A CRISP CONTEMPORARY LOOK WITH A RELAXED BEACH INSPIRED STYLE ON FISHER ISLAND! Wake up to Paradise in this Peaceful Ambiance Designed by Alison Antrobus.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19243 Fisher Island Dr
19243 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT IT'S FINEST IN THIS SPECTACULAR OCEAN DIRECT SEASIDE VILLAGE 4TH FLOOR UNIT. THIS MAGNIFICENT RENTAL HAS BEEN COMPLETED RENOVATED.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5284 Fisher Island Dr
5284 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
This stunning 8th-floor Bayview unit on Fisher Island has been professionally designed and renovated. Showcases: mesmerizing views from every room, 6260 sq. ft interior, 3 bedrooms plus office, 3.
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
7744 Fisher Island Dr
7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
6 Bedrooms
$29,000
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2532 Fisher Island Dr
2532 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
This magnificent Bayside Village semi furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bath condo offers breathtaking views of the Fisher Island marina, golf and Miami Beach.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2422 Fisher Island Dr
2422 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
This lovely Bayside Village 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath rental unit has gorgeous SW views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Available for long term rental.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19121 Fisher Island Dr
19121 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Visit this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Seaside Village rental available to rent short term or long term. Price will be upon request for short term.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5235 Fisher Island Dr
5235 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19142 FISHER ISLAND
19142 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
THIS BEAUTIFUL FISHER ISLAND UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE FOURTH FLOOR OF SEASIDE VILLAGE WITH DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS, PLUS A DEN WITH A MURPHY BED, 2 BATHS, 1,875 SQ FT INTERIOR, EXPANSIVE TERRACES, OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN, MARBLE FLOORS
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
15711 Fisher Island Dr
15711 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,750
Experience Fisher Island living at it's finest in this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath ground floor Seaside Villa unit with beautiful views of the ocean and pool.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19232 Fisher Island Dr
19232 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Experience Fisher Island living in this lovely fully furnished 3rd floor Seaside Village condo overlooking the ocean.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19222 Fisher Island Dr
19222 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
OCEAN DIRECT VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 2ND FLOOR SEASIDE VILLAGE RENTAL. PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED & RENOVATED. FEATURES INCLUDE: 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19211 Fisher Island Dr
19211 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19123 Fisher Island Dr
19123 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS SEASIDE VILLAGE UNIT THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
15513 Fisher Island Dr
15513 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$8,000
This spectacular front row seaside villa in Fisher Island is steps away from the most exclusive beach in the world. Experience Luxury Living at its finest in this stunning one bedroom pied-à-terre recently renovated.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1252 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
801 S Pointe Dr
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Spacious residence, beautifully finished at the exclusive boutique property, Marea, located in desired South of Fifth area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Dr
530 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
370 sqft
Amazing location for this beach front studio right on Ocean Dr, just steps to the beach! Perfect place to relax and enjoy the summer fun! Located in the heart of South Beach, enjoy the best restaurants, shopping and clubs South Beach has to offer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
220 Collins Ave
220 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,375
390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED,MODERN STUDIO APARTMENT STEPS FROM THE BEACH IN THE EXCLUSIVE SOUTH OF 5TH AREA! BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES!! PORCELAIN FLOORS!! NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOM!!WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!PERFECT LOCATION
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.
The average rent price for Fisher Island rentals listed on Apartment List is $16,080.
Some of the colleges located in the Fisher Island area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fisher Island from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
