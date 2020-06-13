Apartment List
194 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami, FL

$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Shenandoah
28 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1533 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
$
Coconut Grove
91 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,459
1366 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
$
Golden Pines
126 Units Available
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1192 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
Wynwood
53 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,841
1515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Miami Central Business District
88 Units Available
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,621
1925 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,146
1434 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
$
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Doral Landings East
16 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
California Club
6 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1272 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Flagami
117 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1120 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
$
Fontainbleau East
30 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,031
1214 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
$
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
$
Little Havana
8 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1372 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami stand at $1,086 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,376 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami

    Rent growth in Miami has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami's median two-bedroom rent of $1,376 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami.
    • While rents in Miami remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

