Last updated June 14 2020

161 Apartments for rent in Miami, FL with garage

Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
$
Allapattah
14 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
$
Little Havana
8 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,720
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
$
Brickell
14 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Golden Pines
126 Units Available
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,750
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1088 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Wynwood
52 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,983
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,958
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
72 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,349
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Edgewater
48 Units Available
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Overtown
266 Units Available
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Roads
9 Units Available
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
934 sqft
Lombardy Apartment Rentals is CFH Group's newest apartment community located in the the sought-after neighborhood of The Roads in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Golden Pines
19 Units Available
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,860
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,997
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Edgewater
62 Units Available
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,983
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1146 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Coral Gate
32 Units Available
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1045 sqft
Within The Aura, you'll find the latest, most inviting apartment rental favorite in Miami's ultimate neighborhood - Coral Gables.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Somerset Tower
1545 NW 15th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1183 sqft
Somerset Tower is located in the heart of Miami, near Downtown Medical Center. This 15-story tower offers luxurious living with access to state-of-the-art amenities conveniently located right in your building.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Edgewater
24 Units Available
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Last updated June 10 at 03:46pm
Brickell
4 Units Available
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Brickell
86 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,710
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Last updated June 4 at 05:39pm
$
Miami Central Business District
5 Units Available
The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature stylish kitchens with breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer and high-efficiency AC/heat. Community has a huge roof deck, hotel-style lobby and controlled access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Miami, FL

Miami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

