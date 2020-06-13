/
702 Apartments for rent in El Portal, FL📍
El Portal
1 Unit Available
66 NW 87th St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...
El Portal
1 Unit Available
8630 NE 1st Ave
8630 Northeast 1st Avenue, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in El Portal on a huge 10,800 sqft lot. Kitchen, floors, and bathrooms have been updated. Enjoy the oversized backyard for entertainment. Place your BBQ outside and park your boat on the side.
El Portal
1 Unit Available
180 NE 86th St
180 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Charming riverfront 1930's bungalow w/vaulted ceilings! Nice Eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with large bath...plus bonus half bath! Good closet space.
$
Upper East Side
93 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
535 NE 68 ST
535 Northeast 68th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Fabulous Modern 1/1 Cottage! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 296845 Fantastic small one bedroom cottage! Complete renovation! Stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, central air, renovated kitchen and bathroom! The little house comes with
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
389 NW 95th St
389 Northwest 95th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Great location of this single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, enough parking for everyone in the family. CLose to schools, shopping and entertainment. It will not last call today!
West Little River
1 Unit Available
76 NW 85th St
76 Northwest 85th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2491 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . rent includes electricity and water. credit and income check required. large yard . Unit on left side of building through white fence. easy to show
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
526 Northeast 69th Street
526 NE 69th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1701 sqft
526 Northeast 69th Street Apt #1, Miami, FL 33138 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
850 NE 90th St
850 Northeast 90th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Incredibly unique 1 bedroom with large patio and backyard! Lush peaceful garden views from all windows, located just a few blocks from the bay.
1 of 12
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
70 NW 77th St
70 Northwest 77th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
GREAT 1/1 FOR RENT. CERAMIC FLOORS. LAUNDRY ONSITE. fenced building . SECURE! INMEDIAT APPROVAL!
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
901 NE 72nd St
901 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Charming updated mid century 2/1 house on a quiet street in beautiful Bayside Historic District. Many mid-century features including fireplace and wood floors.
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
651 Northeast 69th Street
651 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
651 Northeast 69th Street Apt #0, Miami, FL 33138 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. This gorgeous Studio (around 500 Sq.
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1030 NE 80 St., Unit 6
1030 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom - Washer drier, Parking Pets ok, FAST APPROVAL Close to Biscayne and the beaches
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
554-556 NE 68 St - 3
554 NE 68th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$900
220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio Kitchen with range. Excellent location. Centrally located , close to shopping, restaurants, highways and Midtown Miami. The building was renovated with new kitchens, new wall unit AC's. Very nice yard for entertaining.
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
694 NE 76 ST
694 Northeast 76th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spectacular 1Br/1Bth loft style in Belle Meade. Unit features open floor plan, ceramic tile fooring.
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a very special place to live?..Perhaps work as well?. Gorgeous large studio- loft style with concrete floor, open and modern kitchen, large bathroom, W&D inside. 1 assigned parking in a gated garage.
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
163 NW 101st St
163 Northwest 101st Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1250 sqft
Miami Shores quiet neighborhood. Split floor plan, master suite includes bathroom & floor-to-ceiling closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for El Portal rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,000.
Some of the colleges located in the El Portal area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Portal from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
