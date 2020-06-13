681 Apartments for rent in Miami, FL

Renting in Miami

Condos are king—that’s the first thing you’ll need to know about renting in Miami. Sure there are some apartments here, but South Florida is practically the condo capital of the world. Brokers are often used here, so enlisting a specialist to help you is a good idea. If you see something you like, it’d be wise to jump on it.

How much will it cost?

The cost of living here is higher than the national average according to Kiplinger’s 2010 rankings, but affordable apartments can be had, and condo prices came tumbling down when the housing bubble burst (it burst pretty hard in Florida). Renting a condo will generally cost a lot more since the owner is responsible for assessment fees (aka association fees), which are payments each owner makes towards the overall upkeep of the property.

Condo Complications

Besides the extra costs, condos can also be tricky because of the extra humanoids that are often in the mix. You’ve got the condo association, the owner of the unit, and the tenant. Remember that the units are owned by someone, so that means people will be a little more concerned about their upkeep and the building overall. That’s great for maintaining a nice place, but it’s also a pain in the neck when the old lady in 9G complains about your stamp collection being “too noisy.”

When to start looking

Give yourself about 4-6 weeks of time to find a place in Miami. Any less than that and you could wind up spending more time watching Jai alai matches than you anticipated. Keep in mind August and September are the months most likely to feature tropical storm activity, so if Hurricane Harry is about to blow through, your real estate agent might be about to blow you off.

What you need

Nothing too fancy needed here. Bring your credit report, proof of income, rental history, and references.