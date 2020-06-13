Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

681 Apartments for rent in Miami, FL

Brickell
Allapattah
Golden Pines
Flagami
Little Havana
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Wynwood
290 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Park West
162 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,632
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Flagami
118 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,554
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Shenandoah
28 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,488
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
Golden Pines
10 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,765
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
Allapattah
14 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
Doral Landings East
20 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
$
Little Havana
8 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,720
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
Brickell
14 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Brickell
41 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,546
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
Fontainbleau East
30 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.

Median Rent in Miami

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Miami is $1,085, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,376.
Studio
$877
1 Bed
$1,085
2 Beds
$1,376
3+ Beds
$1,894
City GuideMiami
When it comes to pure sizzle, it’s tough to top Miami. With a tropical climate, world-famous beach, next-level nightlife, and more Spanish speakers than a Telemundo talk show, this city is a multicultural, international icon. There’s just 36 square miles of real estate for the city’s 400,000 residents, but that acreage seems really minute when you consider the Miami metro area’s population of roughly 2.5 million people. Yep, finding your perfect place here will take some buena suerte (good...

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting in Miami

Condos are king—that’s the first thing you’ll need to know about renting in Miami. Sure there are some apartments here, but South Florida is practically the condo capital of the world. Brokers are often used here, so enlisting a specialist to help you is a good idea. If you see something you like, it’d be wise to jump on it.

How much will it cost?

The cost of living here is higher than the national average according to Kiplinger’s 2010 rankings, but affordable apartments can be had, and condo prices came tumbling down when the housing bubble burst (it burst pretty hard in Florida). Renting a condo will generally cost a lot more since the owner is responsible for assessment fees (aka association fees), which are payments each owner makes towards the overall upkeep of the property.

Condo Complications

Besides the extra costs, condos can also be tricky because of the extra humanoids that are often in the mix. You’ve got the condo association, the owner of the unit, and the tenant. Remember that the units are owned by someone, so that means people will be a little more concerned about their upkeep and the building overall. That’s great for maintaining a nice place, but it’s also a pain in the neck when the old lady in 9G complains about your stamp collection being “too noisy.”

When to start looking

Give yourself about 4-6 weeks of time to find a place in Miami. Any less than that and you could wind up spending more time watching Jai alai matches than you anticipated. Keep in mind August and September are the months most likely to feature tropical storm activity, so if Hurricane Harry is about to blow through, your real estate agent might be about to blow you off.

What you need

Nothing too fancy needed here. Bring your credit report, proof of income, rental history, and references.

Miami Neighborhoods

Aventura: Technically its own city (since 1995), Aventura is part of Miami-Dade county and a lovely area full of high-rise condos and fancy homes. It also has the famous Aventura Mall.

Brickell: The financial district center and part of the greater downtown area, Brickell is chock full of towering condominiums that will cost plenty. This section is growing fast and it’s also one of the best spots to live sans car, as the city’s Metrorail and Metromover train systems stop here.

Coconut Grove: This famously festive neighborhood has lots of condos and pricey single family homes. Nightlife and the arts are very well represented here. You also might bump into LeBron James at the supermarket.

Coral Gables: One of the original planned communities, Coral Gables is a scenic area that’s home to the University of Miami. There’s lots of upscale restaurants and shopping to be found here, and it’s a great place to rent if you can find a place.

Design District: A small area south of Little Haiti, this neighborhood is a haven for dozens of art galleries. You’ll find many warehouses here and just a few places to live.

Downtown: The urban center and heart of the city. High rises are expensive but increasingly populated.

Hialeah: A predominantly middle class neighborhood.

Kendall: A pricier suburb of Miami between Coral Gables and Downtown, this area strikes a good balance between affordable and comforting.

Key Biscayne: An island retreat for the wealthy.

Little Havana: As its name implies, this spot is home to many Cuban immigrants and a mecca for Hispanic culture. Some areas are really on the upswing.

Little Haiti: A home away from home for the huge Haitian population in Miami, this area is full of Creole cooking and Creole-speaking residents.

Miami Lakes: A pleasantly planned town, Miami Lakes has a hometown feel that’s hard to find in many parts of the city.

Miami Shores: An inviting area of North Miami that stretches in from Biscayne Bay.

Opa-Locka: A small city within Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka is considered a place to avoid.

Overtown: A depressed area and another spot to skip.

South Beach: The beach. The celebs. (The diet.) South Beach features a dizzying mix of clubs, restaurants, hotels and shopping. Even if you have the cash to live here, vacancy rates hover around 2%.

Sunny Isles Beach: This small barrier island brings you plenty of beachiness with its condos. Lots of retirees here.

Life in Miami

Cars vs. Speedboats

So after watching season three of Miami Vice, you’re left wondering, “Do I need a car or a speedboat in Miami?” Sadly, the answer is the less exciting of the two. While the Metrorail (high speed), Metromover (free rapid transit downtown), and Metrobus options are great if you live downtown, everyone else will likely be in a car. Walk Score gives Miami a 72, so compared to Florida’s average score of 45, this is one city where you can strut your stuff.

Hurricanes Can Hurt

Winter won’t be a worry here (January’s average high temperature is 75 degrees), but hurricanes – or the threat of them - will get your attention each summer. The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30, but August and September are the months that you’ll find yourself watching way more of The Weather Channel than you’d like. Buy yourself some peace of mind by having an evacuation plan and organizing a disaster supply kit complete with water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, portable radio, cash, and whatever else you think you might need if you lose power for several days.

Living in Miami can present some challenges in the way of language, cost and climate, but if you find a nice place to live, you’ll call one of the most vibrant, action-packed cities on the globe home. Enjoy it!

June 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Rent Report. Miami rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami stand at $1,086 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,376 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Miami throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami

    Rent growth in Miami has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami's median two-bedroom rent of $1,376 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Miami.
    • While rents in Miami remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Miami’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Miami renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They g...

    View full Miami Renter Survey

    Here’s how Miami ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    A-
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Miami’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Miami renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories near average scores."

    Key findings in Miami include the following:

    • Miami renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Miami were weather and state and local taxes, which both received A- grades.
    • The areas of concern to Miami renters are commute time (F), affordability (D) and jobs and career opportunities (D).
    • Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D, while renters who are parents are slightly more satisfied, giving it a C.
    • Miami did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Florida, including Tampa (B), Fort Lauderdale (B-) and Boca Raton (A).
    • Miami earned similar scores to other cities, including New York, NY (C+), Los Angeles (C+) and Philadelphia, PA (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Close to the beach, shopping centers, parks and schools." – Kristhal S.
    • "Miami is an amazing city with young people from all over the world. It’s a great place to build a career and meet friends. But the cost of living is quite high, especially for new graduates." – Katherine W.
    • "I love the weather, the people and the culture. But it can be hard to find good jobs." – Oswaldo A.
    • "Love the weather and the vibe of the city. Hate the traffic and the lack of public transportation. Not a pedestrian-friendly city at all." – Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Miami?
    In Miami, the median rent is $877 for a studio, $1,085 for a 1-bedroom, $1,376 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,894 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Miami, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Miami?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Miami include Brickell, Allapattah, Golden Pines, Flagami, and Little Havana.
    How pet-friendly is Miami?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Miami received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Miami?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Miami received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Miami?
    Miami renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Miami did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Miami?
    Miami renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Miami did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Miami?
    Some of the colleges located in the Miami area include Miami Dade College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Miami?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Miami from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Coral Springs.

