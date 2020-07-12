/
golden pines
186 Apartments for rent in Golden Pines, Miami, FL
49 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,452
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
8 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
24 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
16 Units Available
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,931
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,039
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
160 Units Available
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,615
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
125 Units Available
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,750
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1088 sqft
Zoi House is more than an address, it is a residential lifestyle powered by the future.
1 Unit Available
3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298
3655 Southwest 23rd Terrace, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT URBAN VILLAS BY MIRACLE MILE - Property Id: 265642 Fenced front yard and beautiful patio. Brand new, modern 4 bed 3.5 bath townhouse. Open floor plan with top of the line finishes.
1 Unit Available
2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue
2280 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
897 sqft
80 Southwest 32nd Avenue Apt #211, Miami, FL 33145 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
2860 SW 32nd Ave
2860 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Totally remodeled 2 bed 2 bath duplex. Stainless steel app & granite counter tops. Private patio, with common area back yard. Hurricane impact windows. Come see it today, call me today
1 Unit Available
2928 SW 36th Ave
2928 Southwest 36th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Nice & Spacious 2 bed 2 bath on the border of Coral Gables. This unit features impact windows and doors, walk-in closets, washer and dryer and 2 parking spaces. property is 1,071 Sq ft as per the owner.
1 Unit Available
2782 SW 33 AVE
2782 Southwest 33rd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Central and private. A townhouse with central location wedged between eclectic Coconut Grove and elegant Coral Gables. Parking garage for 1 car extra space for a second car on driveway. 2 story townhouse with deck and private backyard. All fenced.
1 Unit Available
2815 SW 27th Ter
2815 SW 27th Ter, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2815 SW 27th Ter in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3180 SW 22nd St
3180 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
This bright & airy Midtown Lofts studio boasts soaring ceilings & is an urban oasis offering a kitchen with sleek cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass cook top and a washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
2600 SW 27th Ave
2600 Southwest 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment located at the 9th floor with an unobstructed view of Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, downtown Miami, etc. Spacious balcony with space for a pantry table.
1 Unit Available
3410 Coral Way
3410 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
486 sqft
Ample one bedroom one bath apartment in Coral Way, Steps from trendy Miracle Mile and the Shenandoah area. Centrally located close to shops and restaurants, at the Emerald Plaza on Coral Way Condo.
1 Unit Available
3232 Southwest 22nd Street
3232 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1180 sqft
3232 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL 33145 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mario A. Pulgar Jr. PA., City Properties Group Inc., (786) 329-2660. Available from: 07/15/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
2916 SW 27th Ter
2916 Southwest 27th Terrace, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Charming, quiet, unfurnished guest house in Coral Gables with new floors, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, stove/range, and AC units. Driveway parking, private entry, shares backyard and patio with main house. Can be delivered partially furnished.
1 Unit Available
2633 SW 34th Ave
2633 Southwest 34th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Unique old spanish duplex second floor garden apartment with large roof-top deck with view of downtown Coral Gables.
1 Unit Available
2919 SW 36th Ave
2919 Southwest 36th Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
High ceilings & spacious 3 Bed & 2.5 Bath townhome for lease between Coral Gables & Coconut Grove between S. Dixie/US-1, Bird Road and Ponce de Leon.
1 Unit Available
2933 SW 24th Ter
2933 SW 24th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,500
Huge updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a den duplex apartment in the Silver Bluff area. Open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in breakfast counter.
1 Unit Available
2665 SW 37th Ave
2665 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1/1 in this hidden gem of a building DaVinci, offers amazing panoramic views of the Miami skyline from your semi-private balcony.
1 Unit Available
3359 SW 24 street
3359 SW 24th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent location, minutes from Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and the Downtown/Brickell area. Rear of duplex in excellent conditions. Three bedrooms two bath with a nice terrace shaded backyard.
1 Unit Available
2501 Douglas Rd
2501 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom condo with 3 PARKING SPACES. Corner unit with wood floor and updated kitchen with breakfast area. There are a lot of storages space.
1 Unit Available
3134 SW 25th Ter
3134 Southwest 25th Terrace, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great location, few blocks from Coral Gables, Metrorail, and Miami public transportation. Renter's insurance required.
