Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room dog park e-payments game room internet access internet cafe lobby online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

Altis Kendall Square Apartments is the ultimate new Kendall, Florida apartment home destination. Experience two dynamic lifestyle choices from urban cool to suburban retreat in one positively unique place to call home. Miami apartments never looked so good. Luxury new studio, 1, 2, and 3 - bedroom apartments surrounded by thrilling amenities & chic details all steps from neighborhood shopping and cafes in Kendall Square. With easy access to all of metro Miami and Broward County, AltÍs at Kendall Square is the altimate getaway with everything you need right at hand – highly-rated schools, area's largest employers, and countless local attractions.Altís at Kendall Square is the altímate retreat.