128 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL

Moving to Miami Shores

The cost of homes in Miami Shores is significantly higher than the average in Florida, but you can find a tad better deals than in Miami itself or some of the other upscale cities and towns in the area. Of course, home rentals on the water are the most expensive. Most people in the village live in houses, with a small percentage of apartments, so start your search 4-6 weeks ahead of time. Tropical storms and hurricanes can bring heavy rain and wind to the region throughout the summer and early fall, especially in August and September, in case you don't like moving soggy boxes.

What You Need to Move

As you can see by the no front yard vegetable ordinance, this village can be a bit bureaucratic. So expect to show your rental history, credit report, proof of income and criminal background check when you apply for rental homes in Miami Shores. There's also an extensive list of permit application forms residents of Miami Shores need to fill out before building fences, having garage sales, installing a pool, and basically anything else you might do after you get out of bed. At least it's an orderly place.