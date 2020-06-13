128 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL📍
Miami Shores had a population of 10,493 in the 2010 census, making it a small suburb in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan region. The village's name is no trick, as the streets of Miami Shores really do run right up to the coast of the North Bay area of Biscayne Bay. Across the water you can see the nearby strip of land home to legendary locales, such as South Beach and Bal Harbour. The many early 20th-century homes here showcase the architectural styles of Spanish Colonial Revival and Mediterranean Revival. Many of these houses are adorned with gardens, which grow abundantly year round in the Southern Floridian climate. But gardens have been a controversial subject in Miami Shores since 2013, when the the village council rewrote its Code of Ordinances to prohibit vegetable gardens in front yards (backyards are still safe for cucumbers and watermelons).
The cost of homes in Miami Shores is significantly higher than the average in Florida, but you can find a tad better deals than in Miami itself or some of the other upscale cities and towns in the area. Of course, home rentals on the water are the most expensive. Most people in the village live in houses, with a small percentage of apartments, so start your search 4-6 weeks ahead of time. Tropical storms and hurricanes can bring heavy rain and wind to the region throughout the summer and early fall, especially in August and September, in case you don't like moving soggy boxes.
What You Need to Move
As you can see by the no front yard vegetable ordinance, this village can be a bit bureaucratic. So expect to show your rental history, credit report, proof of income and criminal background check when you apply for rental homes in Miami Shores. There's also an extensive list of permit application forms residents of Miami Shores need to fill out before building fences, having garage sales, installing a pool, and basically anything else you might do after you get out of bed. At least it's an orderly place.
Though Miami Shores isn't much bigger than a neighborhood itself, it does have several distinct areas. These different regions of the village offer different prices levels (sorry, waterfront properties are not the cheapest) and styles of architecture. Some neighborhoods also include a few urban conveniences amid the residential outpost of Miami Shores.
The Coast: Running along famous N. Bayshore Drive from NE 91st Terrace to Towerside Terrace, this neighborhood puts the shores in Miami Shores, and puts a dent in your bank account with luxury rental condos overlooking the water. The Miami Shores Country Club is just a few blocks from the bay, for those days when you need to take a break from sunbathing and play a round of golf.
Mirror Lake: The area surrounding tiny Mirror Lake is in the north central part of Miami Shores. The Brockway Memorial Library, a hospital and the historic Miami Shores Village Hall are in this neighborhood. The huge Miami Shores Recreation Complex is also nearby, providing facilities for soccer, baseball, football and tennis.
South Miami Shores: Here you'll find a touch of urban life in the suburbs. City apartments are set beside comforts such as a Subway restaurant and a Starbucks, plus banks, two small parks, shopping centers and a bus line.
Top Apartment Communities in Miami Shores
The Grand Concourse Condos: This historic building, built in 1926, is considered the most important structure in Miami Shores (at least by the people who own it). It has been converted into condos, some of which are available for rent and are set in the center of the village.
Towers of Quayside: More condos, both for sale and for lease. As you overlook the water, you'll enjoy a pool, gazebo, health spa, dog park, palm trees and fountains.
If you can find a place to rent in your price range, living in Miami Shores is just what it sounds like: surf, sun, sand, sports and generally feeling like you live in a resort or a TV show. Aside from golf, tennis, yoga, pilates and hanging out at Starbucks, there admittedly isn't a ton to do in the village. So what do you do after you've sculpted the perfect body at the gym? Go to Miami Beach, of course. With an endless coastline, beach towns, islands, great weather (you may not think so during hurricane season) and two huge cities nearby, live music, international dining and nightclubs are always just a short drive away. And yeah, there are a few buses, but this is Florida, so you'll probably need to drive.