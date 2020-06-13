128 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL

Apartment List
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
163 NW 101st St
163 Northwest 101st Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1250 sqft
Miami Shores quiet neighborhood. Split floor plan, master suite includes bathroom & floor-to-ceiling closets.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
9405 NW 2nd Ave
9405 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy this well maintained, spacious 2 Bed/ 1 Bath home in Miami Shores with large fully fenced yard and garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
1217 NE 100th St
1217 Northeast 100th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
65 NE 95th St
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
46 NW 98th St
46 Northwest 98th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1784 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a showing of this spacious modern single family home in the sought after Miami Shores area. Home includes modern appliances, tiled floors and spacious living areas.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
454 NE 93rd St
454 Northeast 93rd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
Special Amazing location...in the "Heart" of Miami Shores! Modern Design w/original architectural details. Unique polished Terrazzo floors in rare color of cream & chocolate brown.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
162 NW 108 St
162 Northwest 108th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! Light, Bright, clean and modern....and ready to move in! No work to do! Open floor plan, and lots of natural light with NEW impact windows! Completely remodeled...

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
10101 NW Miami Ct
10101 Northwest Miami Court, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2022 sqft
DELIGHTFUL MIAMI SHORES FAMILY HOME NESTLED ON A PERFECT CORNER LOT! IMMACULATELY APPOINTED IN EVERY WAY.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper East Side
93 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7909 East Dr
7909 East Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
Beautifully updated top floor. Spacious unit which features tile floors, large closets and your own private balcony. Completely updated with new cabinets and appliances, updated bath, fresh paint throughout, lots of light and fresh air.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
365 NE 125th St
365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
389 NW 95th St
389 Northwest 95th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Great location of this single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, enough parking for everyone in the family. CLose to schools, shopping and entertainment. It will not last call today!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
76 NW 85th St
76 Northwest 85th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2491 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . rent includes electricity and water. credit and income check required. large yard . Unit on left side of building through white fence. easy to show

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1033 NW 101st St
1033 NW 101st St, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1620 sqft
Miami Duplex for rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious interior was recently painted; kitchen cabinets freshly painted, back door opens to big shared back yard, 2 car drive way parking available, washer and dryer in utility room for your laundry

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7830 Miami View Dr
7830 Miami View Drive, North Bay Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL! Available all summer from July 1st.
City GuideMiami Shores
Miami Shores is an incorporated village located in Miami-Dade County, but for seven years, from 1925 until 1932, it was actually a part of the City of Miami. Downtown Miami is just a 12 or so minute drive down an eight mile stretch of I-95 from Miami Shores, while Ft. Lauderdale is about 22 miles up the coast on that same interstate.

Miami Shores had a population of 10,493 in the 2010 census, making it a small suburb in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan region. The village's name is no trick, as the streets of Miami Shores really do run right up to the coast of the North Bay area of Biscayne Bay. Across the water you can see the nearby strip of land home to legendary locales, such as South Beach and Bal Harbour. The many early 20th-century homes here showcase the architectural styles of Spanish Colonial Revival and Mediterranean Revival. Many of these houses are adorned with gardens, which grow abundantly year round in the Southern Floridian climate. But gardens have been a controversial subject in Miami Shores since 2013, when the the village council rewrote its Code of Ordinances to prohibit vegetable gardens in front yards (backyards are still safe for cucumbers and watermelons).

Moving to Miami Shores

The cost of homes in Miami Shores is significantly higher than the average in Florida, but you can find a tad better deals than in Miami itself or some of the other upscale cities and towns in the area. Of course, home rentals on the water are the most expensive. Most people in the village live in houses, with a small percentage of apartments, so start your search 4-6 weeks ahead of time. Tropical storms and hurricanes can bring heavy rain and wind to the region throughout the summer and early fall, especially in August and September, in case you don't like moving soggy boxes.

What You Need to Move

As you can see by the no front yard vegetable ordinance, this village can be a bit bureaucratic. So expect to show your rental history, credit report, proof of income and criminal background check when you apply for rental homes in Miami Shores. There's also an extensive list of permit application forms residents of Miami Shores need to fill out before building fences, having garage sales, installing a pool, and basically anything else you might do after you get out of bed. At least it's an orderly place.

Miami Shores Neighborhoods

Though Miami Shores isn't much bigger than a neighborhood itself, it does have several distinct areas. These different regions of the village offer different prices levels (sorry, waterfront properties are not the cheapest) and styles of architecture. Some neighborhoods also include a few urban conveniences amid the residential outpost of Miami Shores.

The Coast: Running along famous N. Bayshore Drive from NE 91st Terrace to Towerside Terrace, this neighborhood puts the shores in Miami Shores, and puts a dent in your bank account with luxury rental condos overlooking the water. The Miami Shores Country Club is just a few blocks from the bay, for those days when you need to take a break from sunbathing and play a round of golf.

Mirror Lake: The area surrounding tiny Mirror Lake is in the north central part of Miami Shores. The Brockway Memorial Library, a hospital and the historic Miami Shores Village Hall are in this neighborhood. The huge Miami Shores Recreation Complex is also nearby, providing facilities for soccer, baseball, football and tennis.

South Miami Shores: Here you'll find a touch of urban life in the suburbs. City apartments are set beside comforts such as a Subway restaurant and a Starbucks, plus banks, two small parks, shopping centers and a bus line.

Top Apartment Communities in Miami Shores

The Grand Concourse Condos: This historic building, built in 1926, is considered the most important structure in Miami Shores (at least by the people who own it). It has been converted into condos, some of which are available for rent and are set in the center of the village.

Towers of Quayside: More condos, both for sale and for lease. As you overlook the water, you'll enjoy a pool, gazebo, health spa, dog park, palm trees and fountains.

Living in Miami Shores

If you can find a place to rent in your price range, living in Miami Shores is just what it sounds like: surf, sun, sand, sports and generally feeling like you live in a resort or a TV show. Aside from golf, tennis, yoga, pilates and hanging out at Starbucks, there admittedly isn't a ton to do in the village. So what do you do after you've sculpted the perfect body at the gym? Go to Miami Beach, of course. With an endless coastline, beach towns, islands, great weather (you may not think so during hurricane season) and two huge cities nearby, live music, international dining and nightclubs are always just a short drive away. And yeah, there are a few buses, but this is Florida, so you'll probably need to drive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Miami Shores?
The average rent price for Miami Shores rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,490.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Miami Shores?
Some of the colleges located in the Miami Shores area include Barry University, Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Miami Shores?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Miami Shores from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

