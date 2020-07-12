/
brickell
186 Apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami, FL
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
42 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,259
1756 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
34 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,494
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
27 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,929
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,404
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
86 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,945
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
74 Units Available
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,790
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1079 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and in-person tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
62 Units Available
Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,515
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
Bright apartments with modern lighting and finishes, near I-95. Air conditioning and patio/balcony. Community has yoga facilities and dog grooming area. Swimming pool, shuffle board, bike storage. Building has an elevator.
Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
4 Units Available
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brickell View Terrace in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1528 Brickell Ave
1528 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Click video tour below. Enjoy life in this ultra modern loft-style bright corner 1bd/1.5bath in financial district. Contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, 2 balconies, automatic window blinds.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1435 Brickell Ave # 3112 A10424266
1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT MILLENNIUM TOWER ON BRICKELL - Property Id: 270316 Elegant & fully furnished 2 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with city views. Split floor plan with 8 ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 Brickell Bay Drive 1502
1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1529 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade at Brickell Unit 1502 - Property Id: 197615 Welcome to your home!!. Jade Brickell is a luxurious, high-end, smart building. Enjoy breathtaking ocean and skyline views, in the most exclusive metropolitan area of Miami.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 SW 13th Street #3805
60 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Miami, FL - Amazing 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Miami, FL! Welcome home to Infinity at Brickell! This amazing condo is a MUST SEE!! Infinity at Brickell features a poolside lounge, contemporary lobby &
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
495 Brickell Avenue
495 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,300
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury unit at Viceroy condo hotel in Icon Brickell, large unit (842 sf) 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom with jacuzzi, in central location on Brickell Avenue, the financial district of Miami, 15 away from the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
950 Brickell Bay Drive
950 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT WITH SPECTACULAR CITY AND WATER VIEWS, 24X24 WHITE GLASS PORCELAIN FLOORS, ITALIAN KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AMAZING AMENITIES, POOL, SAUNA, FULL GYM, PARTY ROOM, POOL TABLE, THEATHER, BUSINESS CENTER, LOUNGE, AND MORE,
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1080 Brickell Ave 3302
1080 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1.5 baths Beautiful condo on Brickell, The Bond. Completely furnished, top of the line appliances and furniture. Modern, practical and clean decoration. Elegant and cozy. washer and dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
68 Southeast 6th Street
68 SE 6th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,700
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
68 Southeast 6th Street Apt #2006, Miami, FL 33131 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
465 Brickell Avenue
465 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,250
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
465 Brickell Avenue Apt #1906, Miami, FL 33131 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
186 SE 12th Ter
186 Southeast 12th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
(ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED) BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN BRICKELL, 2/2 FULLY FURNISHED, PORCELAIN FLOORS THROUGHOUT, PARTIAL BAY VIEW, CENTRALLY LOCATED, WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BANKS, AND WORK. 15 MIN DRIVE TO MIAMI BEACH AND MIDTOWN.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2333 Brickell Ave 1909
2333 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY - Property Id: 308175 Spectacular-Panoramic-and Unobstructed view of Biscayne Bay and Brickell Skyline . a "Must See". Totally renovated by prestigious architect. A high floor one bed room 1 & 1.5 bath' 930 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brickell Heights West Condo
55 Southwest 9th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great apartment of 1 bedroom +1 den and 2 full bathrooms, located in the exclusive area of brickell neighborhood in miami. Stunning view to the city and the canal. Amenities include secured entrance/ gated/ pool / assigned parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31 SE 5th St 3309
31 SE 5th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Miami River - Property Id: 153487 Do not miss this opportunity to move in to a phenomenal building. This unit is a completely remodeled, 1/1, modern living with private balcony with river views.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 S Miami Ave 1009
1250 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN CENTRAL LOCATION - Property Id: 312063 Impeccable and bright 1 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathrooms. Elegant tile throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms completely remodeled. Very spacious layout with plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
951 Brickell Ct # 4111 A10844416
951 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
AMAZING CONDO AT THE PLAZA IN BRICKELL - Property Id: 264299 Spectacular PH CORNER LINE in Plaza Brickell. 365 degrees views over the bay and all Brickell. All windows in the living area and the master. Fully furnished apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31 SE 7th street 1904
31 Southeast 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
719 sqft
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 285691 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom. Spacious unit with modern bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, spacious closet. Unit comes with one parking spot, can have a second car for $175 a month.
